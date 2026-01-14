Coronation Street star Beverley Callard joins cast of rival soap shutting down Liz return rumours

Former Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has now joined the cast of a different fictional soap, taking on a new role.

The Irish channel RTÉ has announced that Beverley has officially joined the cast of the channel’s soap – Fair City.

She’ll be playing the role of Lily who is the long-lost mother of character Gwen.

From the cobbles to Fair City (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard joins cast of Fair City

Beverley’s new character of Lily has been described as ‘quirky, unpredictable and sharp as a tack’ with ‘just enough edge to keep Carrigstown on its toes.’

Speaking about Lily’s upcoming arrival into the fictional world of Carrigstown, Fair City Executive Producer Brigie de Courcy said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that ‘Lily’s character had been two years in the planning.’

Beverley has started to film her first scenes this week, with these scenes expected to first air on screen on February 19, 2026.

Fans can catch Fair City on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Fans had been hoping for a Liz return (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Liz returns rumours shut down

Sadly, this means that Liz McDonald won’t appear back in Weatherfield for the time being despite fans’ desire for her to do so.

Liz left the Street in 2020 after deciding to return to Spain. However, after Beverley Callard’s recent social media video revealed she’d been working on a new project, fans were hopeful that she could be stepping into Liz’s shoes once more.

Back in November 2025, one fan wrote: “If Liz is back I’m watching again. Liz should’ve been the new landlady. Love Liz, she is the Peggy Mitchell of Corrie.”

Another person shared: “Is Liz making an appearance again?”

A third person also added: “Your character Liz wore a necklace of that design, could you be returning to the cobbles?”

But, instead, Beverley is joining the world of Fair City. Could she return back to Coronation Street in the future though?

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!