Tess Daly and Vernon Kay make another major decision hours after marriage split announcement

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have made yet another big decision, just hours after announcing their marriage split.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2003, announced their amicable split last night (Friday, May 8).

Tess and Vernon have split (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce marriage split

Taking to Instagram last night, Vernon and Tess announced their split with a joint statement.

“After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably,” they wrote.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority,” they then continued.

“There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together.

“We will not be making any further public comments.”

Tess and Vernon shared the news on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Tess and Vernon’s big decision

Following news of their split, the couple have made another major decision.

It appears that after their announcement, the former couple opted to turn off the comment section of their Instagram profiles.

This means that fans can no longer comment on their posts.

The last post that Tess uploaded with the comment section still turned on was from April 16.

Meanwhile, the last post uploaded by Vernon with the comment section on was from March.

They tied the knot in 2003 (Credit: Cover Images)

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly

Vernon and Tess tied the knot back in 2003,

They share two daughters together – Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

In 2023, Vernon spoke about how he fell for Tess as soon as they met. “I fell in love with Tess instantly. It was that simple. Just boom, wow! She’s a woman, an independent woman,” he told The Guardian.

“That’s what was so attractive, and even to this day, what I find extremely attractive is that she is focused and driven. Which is fab, but then when you watch her with the kids… she’s unbelievable.”

Read more: Tess Daly overjoyed as she get daughter Phoebe ‘back’: ‘Making the most of every moment’

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