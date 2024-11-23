Tess Daly previously made a savage dig about husband Vernon Kay, admitting “he had nothing to his name when I met him”.

Vernon and Tess – who is on Strictly tonight (November 23) first met back in the 2000s and tied the knot in 2003. Fast forward to now, and they share two daughters, 19-year-old Phoebe and 14-year-old Amber.

But according to Tess, she felt like a “sugar mummy” when they first got together, as she “sorted his life out”.

Tess Daly on Vernon Kay romance

Back in the 2000s, and keen to break into the TV world, Tess ended up bagging a role on T4 – and then met presenter Vernon at a work Christmas party in 2001.

The pair have gone from strength to strength since – but in 2009, Tess made a savage joke about the early days of her romance with Vernon.

Tess Daly on ‘sorting Vernon Kay’s life out’

Speaking to Look magazine in 2009, Tess shared how she had pretty much organised Vernon’s life.

I felt like a sugar mummy!

“I sorted his life out – he had loads of student debts,” she shared. Tess added: “We still joke about the fact he only had a Solo card when I first met him.

“I felt like a sugar mummy! You can’t say I wanted Vernon for his money because he had nothing to his name when I met him.”

Vernon ‘fell in love with Tess instantly’

Meanwhile, in 2023, Vernon recounted the early days of his romance with Tess – who at the time was a model.

Speaking to The Guardian he gushed: “I fell in love with Tess instantly. It was that simple. Just boom, wow! She’s a woman, an independent woman.”

Vernon continued: “That’s what was so attractive and even to this day what I find extremely attractive is that she is focused and driven. Which is fab, but then when you watch her with the kids… she’s unbelievable.”

