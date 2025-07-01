Emotional Gethin Jones’ sadness over Morning Live exit: ‘Off for a brilliant new adventure’

TV presenter Gethin Jones revealed he will miss one of his Morning Live colleagues after they announced their departure from the show.

The Welsh host fronted Tuesday morning’s (July 1) episode alongside pregnant presenter Michelle Ackerley. During the show, they spoke to finance expert Iona Bain about changes to mortgage rates, and Zara McDermott about her latest BBC documentary, To Catch a Stalker.

However, during the same morning, Gethin, 47, revealed that a member of the team informed him they would be leaving for good.

Gethin honoured his colleague who is leaving (Credit: Instagram)

Gethin Jones says goodbye to Morning Live pal

In an Instagram Story shared earlier today (July 1), Gethin uploaded a selfie of himself on set alongside Michelle and Michael, who he revealed is a “massive part of the mechanics and logistics of a live TV show”.

Gethin revealed Michael had told him that he was set to leave the show “for a brilliant new adventure”. He added the sad face emoji.

The former Blue Peter star described Michael as the “ultimate pro” who had worked on an impressive 607 shows. Gethin stated he had only missed five in the years he had been working on Morning Live.

He concluded: “He’s a top man.”

Helen and Gethin are reportedly dating (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Morning Live hosts have ‘natural chemistry’

In a new interview with Hello, fellow Morning Live presenter Helen Skelton, 41, said she and the show’s mainstay presenters, Gethin and Michelle, are close off-camera.

“I’ve done this job for a long time and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks,” she explained.

“Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we’ve got a lot of the same reference points,” Helen added.

Former Strictly star Helen disclosed that she and Michelle “used to flat share back in London”. She stated they have “natural chemistry” because they have known each other since they began their television careers.

“If you have to go to work and you like what you do and you do it with people that are like an extension of your family, then you’re very lucky and I definitely feel like that at Morning Live,” she continued.

Even though neither have confirmed the rumours, Helen and Gethin are reportedly secretly dating.

Read more: Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones in steamy spa ‘date’ as pair ‘all over each other’

Morning Live airs on weekdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9.30am.

