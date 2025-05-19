Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones’ friendship ‘blossoms’: ‘Very clear they’re a couple’

TV presenters Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have a blossoming friendship that is reportedly forming into something bigger behind the scenes.

Helen, 41, and Gethin, 47, have both presented Blue Peter and later starred on Strictly during different years. Currently, the pair front the BBC’s Morning Live during the week and have clear chemistry on screen.

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones’ friendship ‘deepens’

Since splitting from singer Katherine Jenkins in 2011, Gethin has kept his love life under wraps. However, he recently admitted he was back on the dating scene. In 2022, Helen split from husband Richie Myler, with whom she shares three children.

Just like Gethin, she has also kept her relationships hush-hush. However, according to Daily Mail, Helen and Gethin could be more than just good friends.

“Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there’s a feeling in recent months their friendship has blossomed into a deeper connection,” a TV insider told the newspaper.

“They’re both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny but there’s no denying their closeness both on and off screen.”

Earlier this month, Helen and Gethin attended the TV BAFTA Awards together and left fans questioning if they were a couple.

An eyewitness at the glitzy award show has said it was “very clear that Helen and Gethin were together as a couple at the event”, adding: “They were with close friends of Helen’s and their connection was undeniable.”

Gethin Jones previously hinted at new partner

During a discussion about snoring on Morning Live, Gethin may have accidentally spilled a little secret about his personal life.

While on the subject, co-host Gaby Roslin turned to Gethin and asked if the former Hits Radio presenter snored.

In response, Gethin said: “I always thought I didn’t, but apparently, I found out recently, [I might] get myself in trouble here, that I do.”

Following the admission, the camera turned to the rest of the presenters and panel, who were laughing with Gethin and Gaby. While embarrassed, Gethin began blushing and tried to distract everyone.

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton relationship history If there’s one thing Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton have in common, it’s the secrecy surrounding their love life. Here’s everything we know about their relationship history… Helen Skelton marries rugby player Richie Myler In December 2013, Helen and England rugby player Richie Myler tied the knot. A year and a half later, they welcome their first child, a son Ernie, nine, in June 2015. Two months after having their son, the family moved to France after Richie joined the Catalans Dragons club. In April 2017, Helen and Richie welcomed their second son, Louis, eight, before having a daughter, Elsie, three, in December 2021. Helen Skelton and Richie Myler announce split Four months following the birth of their daughter, Helen revealed to fans on Instagram that she and Richie had split and that she was no longer living at their family home. “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” Helen shared in April 2022. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.” Soon after, news broke that Richie and his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, were expecting their first child together. In September 2024, Richie and Stephanie announced they had another child. In August 2023, it was revealed that Helen and Richie were officially divorced. Gethin Jones’ relationship history Former Blue Peter presenter Gethin, on the other hand, has been romantically linked to a few famous faces. Gethin and fellow Welsh star Katherine Jenkins first met in 2007 and formed a relationship soon after. In February 2011, the pair announced they were engaged. However, by December of the same year, they announced they had split. Katherine has since gotten married to American painter Andrew Levitas. They share a son and a daughter. Gethin Jones banned from dating app Three years later, reports revealed he briefly dated former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh. Other rumoured girlfriends have included First Dates star Cici Coleman and lingerie model Katja Zwara. However, Gethin has never confirmed these romances. Earlier this year, Gethin revealed on the Restless Natives podcast that was on the dating scene again. Unfortunately for him, he was banned from the dating app Hinge after over 300 women incorrectly reported him for “catfishing”.

