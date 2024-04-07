Helen Skelton’s new home life after Richie Myler marriage split – from country home to ‘tantrums and fallouts’

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton, who is appearing on Inside the Superbrands today (March 7), has started a new life following the split from her ex-husband Richie Myler.

Helen and rugby player Richie tied the knot in December 2013 and started a family in 2015, welcoming son Ernie. In 2017, Helen welcomed their second son, Louis, and a daughter, Elsie, in 2021.

However, just five months after Elsie was born, Helen revealed in April 2022 via Instagram that she and Richie had split. Shortly after, Richie and his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill were expecting their first child together.

Helen and Richie split in 2022, nearly nine years after exchanging vows (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler split

Following her split with Richie, Helen moved out from their family home in Leeds to her parents’ dairy farm in Cumbria with her three kids.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the former Strictly star opened up about life on the farm. “I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad’s coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day,” she said.

Helen’s main focus after Richie was making sure her family was “really happy, and that’s all that really matters”. She also ruled out the possibility of her jumping into a new relationship.

“I think if you’ve learnt anything about me in this conversation, it’s that not only is my glass half full, but I’ve currently got a glass,” Helen said. “I’ve got loads to be thankful for. I’m not going to worry about the one thing I haven’t got.”

Helen moved back in with her parents with all three of her children (Credit: YouTube)

Helen Skelton on Instagram

In September 2022, Helen shared a snapshot of her children in front of a sunset in her mother’s garden.

“It’s not so grim up north. Grateful for warm nights in grannies garden,” she wrote in her caption, expressing she loves her new home life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

‘There were tantrums and fall outs’

During Christmas last year, Helen uploaded a video that documented her time with her family during the festive season.

“Christmas 23. When you have time to do nothing. You have time to do lots. Grateful… thanks Mum, like many I realise a lot of the magic was you,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

Helen admitted “there were tantrums and fall outs over screen time” but joked that she was “trying to cement these memories in the kids heads”.

More recently, Helen has shared pictures as she supported her children at sporting events. Just like many parents, it seems Helen is busy taking her children to and from their different activities on a weekend.

And, of course, in the week she’s busy being a working mum.

Inside the Superbrands airs on Sunday April 7 from 6.45pm on Channel 4.

