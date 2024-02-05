The death of Jonnie Irwin saddened the showbiz world last week – and now co-star Helen Skelton has issued a promise to the late TV presenter.

Helen Skelton shares promise to ‘continue conversation around cancer’ following Jonnie Irwin’s death

Former A Place in the Sun star Jonnie was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer that had spread to his brain in August 2020. Jonnie’s death was announced on Friday (February 2) in a statement released by his family.

Now, Jonnie’s pal Helen has issued a heartwarming tribute to the property expert while on Morning Live – where he also worked.

Morning Live paid tribute to Jonnie (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton speaks out after Jonnie Irwin death

BBC show Morning Live returned for another episode on Monday (February 5).

Kicking off the tribute, Gabby Roslin said: “We are talking about the incredibly sad news that on Friday, our friend and presenter Jonnie Irwin died from terminal cancer after it spread from his lungs to his brain.

“After Jonnie’s diagnosis in 2020, he joined the Morning Live team to share his story and tackle the taboos around the disease.”

The TV presenter sadly died last week (Credit: BBC)

BBC Morning Live pays tribute to Jonnie Irwin

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen added: “Now his passion was property. So we also followed his own renovation project to create a home for his two boys to support them in the future. And today, we celebrate his life and as per Jonnie’s wishes, continue the conversation around the effects of cancer.”

She went on to recall his impressive career on telly. The show then played clips of him on shows like A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country.

The Strictly star issued a promise to Jonnie (Credit: BBC)

Helen vows to ‘continue conversation’ about cancer

Helen added: “He was determined to challenge the taboo around talking about cancer. Jonnie joined the Morning Live team to get us talking about end-of-life care.”

The star then issued a heartbreaking promise to Jonnie. She said: “On your behalf, Jonnie, we promise to continue that conversation. For the lives you changed and the joy you brought, thank you, from all of us.”

Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50

The presenter’s death was announced by his family. Posting a picture of Jonnie and his wife, a statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.”

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on. Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten,” it then concluded.

