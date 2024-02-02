Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50 following cancer battle as family release heartbreaking statement

The death of Jonnie Irwin has been announced tonight (February 2) following a cancer battle, leaving behind his wife and three sons.

The A Place in the Sun star was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It then spread to his brain.

TV star Jonnie revealed his diagnosis publicly in November 2022.

Jonnie Irwin has sadly died following his cancer battle (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Jonnie Irwin cancer battle

Now, Jonnie’s family have sadly confirmed he’s passed away.

Posting a picture of Jonnie and his wife on the star’s Instagram, a statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.”

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten,” it then concluded.

Jonnie’s A Place In The Sun co-star Jasmine Harman commented: “My heart is broken.”

Jasmine Harman pays tribute to Jonnie

Meanwhile, in a post on her own Instagram, Jasmine paid a lengthy tribute to Jonnie. She wrote: “Jonnie Irwin – I will always remember the first time I heard your name. When I was doing a screen test for a new show, they said ‘we definitely want Jonnie, but we need to find another presenter’. I wondered who this mysterious Jonnie was. We met in Cape Town, filming the pilot.

“You we’re so charismatic and energetic, so confident and fun. I understood immediately why they had to have you.

Your cheeky-chappy persona and naughty sense of humour always broke the ice and made people laugh. Everyone warmed to you and you had the incredible ability to connect with people, making them feel like they’d known you for years.”

She continued: “To begin our TV careers together was a pleasure and a privilege I will be eternally grateful for. Almost twenty years ago, as two nervous new presenters (me perhaps more nervous than you!) little did we know we know about the adventure we were about to embark on, and the friends we would become.

“Professionally, you were well suited to life in front of the lens. But for years, you always talked about wanting to settle down and become a dad. Your wish was granted when you met Jess. Never were you happier than in your role as husband and Dad to the most awesome three boys – you are a legend.

Jasmine paid a heartbreaking tribute to Jonnie (Credit: ITV)

“Life is simply not fair”

“Life is simply not fair. We can’t reason with it; there are no answers to the question Why? We can, in your memory learn to cherish every hug, every conversation, every moment, for the priceless time we have. Enjoy every breath, every sunrise and sunset, never take anything for granted, because tomorrow is not promised.”

She concluded: “Jonnie, you’ve taught me so much in our time as work colleagues and as good friends. I have never admired you more than over the last few years as you’ve faced life with cancer with positivity, determination and bloody mindedness. I’ve never known anyone as strong as you. You have done yourself, your loved ones and all of us proud.

“The world is a little darker today without you, but I will always smile when I think of you. My partner in crime, my OG co-presenter – Jonnie, I will miss you.”

‘Frustrating’ cancer battle

In March 2023, Jonnie issued a heartbreaking update on his cancer battle as he detailed the daily struggle he faced.

Jonnie has son Rex and twins, Rafa and Cormac, with wife Jessica.

He told The Sun: “I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating.

“I’m very sporty and suddenly it;s just like… it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit. I always thought, ‘I’m an older dad but I’ll be leading from the front’ but I’m now at the back.”

Jonnie was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Jessica admitted she was ‘terrified’ of being a single parent.

She said: “It terrifies me that I’m suddenly going to be in a house on my own, the sole adult with three young boys. The prospect of being a single mum and a widow is awful to think about.”

When did Jonnie reveal his diagnosis?

Jonnie revealed his diagnosis in November 2022.

He told Hello! magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.

I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball.

“I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: ‘Don’t plan ahead because I might not be well enough.’ But now I want to make plans.”

