Vanessa Feltz’s reaction to ex Ben Ofoedu’s wedding ‘revealed’ – from ‘feeling blue’ to on-air ’swipe’

Vanessa Feltz is no doubt feeling all sorts of emotions following the news of her ex Ben Ofoedu’s wedding.

In 2023, Vanessa, 63, revealed she had called it quits with Ben after 16 years together due to his cheating.

Ben, 53, then found love again with Vanessa Brown, who is 23 years his junior, last year, while he was still with his old girlfriend, Precious. And this week, singer Ben tied the knot with his new wife during a lavish £100k wedding.

But what ‘swipe’ did Vanessa make at Ben on her chat show? And what have her friends said about the situation? Here, ED! takes a look at everything, Vanessa has ‘said’ about Ben and his wedding…

Vanessa feeling ‘pretty blue’ after Ben Ofoedu wedding

The news of Ben’s nuptials was announced this week. As expected, Vanessa’s pals have rallied around the star. According to her friend Francine Lewis, Vanessa was feeling “pretty blue” following Ben’s wedding.

“Vanessa deserves a man that will treat her like a queen not a doormat,” the singer told MailOnline.

A close friend also told the publication: “Vanessa’s been really strong – he [Ben] might be an ex but she still has a heart that got broken – he didn’t hang about!”

They went on: “Vanessa’s got her girls rallying around her in support.”

Vanessa’s ‘swipe’ at Ben Ofoedu

During an episode of Vanessa’s Channel 5 chat show the day after the nuptials, the presenter appeared to make a ‘dig’ at Ben following his wedding.

On the show, Vanessa was joined by Strictly star James Jordan, Carrie and David Grant and her daughter, Saskia Joss. The group started discussing working with their significant others. James revealed that working with wife Ola has “always worked” and it is “lovely”.

I normally tell you what the conversation was in the break but I definitely won’t because I can’t!

Similarly, Carrie and Saskia also gushed about their working dynamics. An unimpressed Vanessa then shook her head and quipped: “And I’m sitting here single, single and all alone.”

Trying to move on, she then added: “Alright let’s get straight into our first topic.”

What else did she say?

What’s more, later on in the show, Vanessa hinted that the topic of Ben and his wedding had resurfaced.

“We’re back, I normally tell you what the conversation was in the break but I definitely won’t because I can’t!” she proclaimed.

Vanessa teased that there were “censored” and “X-rated” conversations with her guests during the ad break. The guests then laughed along.

Ben’s wife makes cruel jibe at Vanessa

The Phats & Small singer married 29-year-old Vanessa Brown, whom he calls “Vanessa 2.0”, earlier this week. They wed in Cumbria, surrounded by famous friends, in a big day said to have cost £100k. Not surprising considering they had a drone show telling the story of their whirlwind romance.

The interview they gave after the wedding proved Vanessa 1.0 is on their minds, though.

Ben told the Mail: “I almost gave up on marriage, thinking there wasn’t a lady that would walk down the aisle for me. I can’t believe the day has come, it is a dream come true. It feels like I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life. This is the finale of the chapter that was 17 years of my life.

“I know she [Vanessa Feltz] will look at these pictures today and see that everyone here knows the truth about our relationship and the narrative she spun.”

Vanessa 2.0 said: “To be honest I don’t care whatsoever. I couldn’t care less about her. She is his ex – I have exes – and they’re in the past. Why would you care? Enjoy your retirement, your family and just chill. Stop talking about it. It’s so tragic! Part of me feels sorry for her. But it’s my life and I don’t care.”

