Ben Ofoedu ‘set to marry girlfriend Precious’ after whirlwind three-month romance: ‘My soon-to-be wife’

Singer Ben Ofoedu is smitten with his reality TV girlfriend after only three months together.

The 51-year-old singer was previously engaged to TV personality Vanessa Feltz, but their relationship fell apart after he was unfaithful.

He later met 33-year-old Precious Muir, and the two made it official in December 2023. Precious is best known as a contestant on season one of The Circle.

Only three months later, Ofoedu was heard introducing Precious to multiple guests at a London Soho event as “my soon-to-be wife”.

Ben Ofoedu is ‘due to wed’ his girlfriend

Guests at the event revealed Ben’s enthusiasm for his partner, with one telling The Mirror: “Ben was very open about the fact he is planning to wed Precious – and soon. There was no secrecy. He introduced her as his ‘soon-to-be wife’ to several people he was speaking to, and gave the air of being pleased as punch.”

The guest added that they considered this surprising due to the “length of time they have been together”, but noted that the couple appeared “happy”.

Vanessa Feltz “damaged and wounded” by their break-up

TV and radio personality Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu were together for almost two decades. They met in 2005, were engaged in 2006, and broke up in 2023.

Vanessa initiated the break-up after discovering that her fiancé had been unfaithful. Ben admitted to cheating on her with a woman in Ibiza.

Vanessa revealed the mental toll the break-up took on her. She shared that she had been so heartbroken she didn’t eat for months.

She described it as “horrible” and “lonely”.

Meanwhile, Ofoedu has used his new relationship to throw some shade at his ex.

After publicily announcing his new relationship, Ben said: “I gave myself to someone for a quarter of my life and ultimately I got nothing from it. I met Vanessa when I was 34, and I lived 17 years in her life and it was all what she wanted.

“So now I’m with Previous, I feel 34 again, and like. I have got back my life, I have the same aspirations I had at 34. Precious has made me feel like I have got my life back.”

Ben claimed that he was ‘strung along’

Since their split in December 2023, Vanessa opted to re-enter the dating scene with a stint on Celebs Go Dating.

In a later interview, Ben criticised his ex for using him as “arm candy” in their relationship.

He claimed that all Vanessa wanted was a “cooler, younger guy that gave her a youthful appearance”, and she took his “best years”.

