Channel 5 star Vanessa Feltz opened up about her divorce from first husband Michael Kurer in a new interview.

The star, 63, divorced from Michael in 2000 after 17 years of marriage.

Vanessa split from her ex-husband in 2000 (Credit: Channel 5)

Vanessa Feltz on split from husband Michael

In 1983, ex-This Morning star Vanessa tied the knot with surgeon Michael Kurer.

Together they had two daughters, one of whom is TV chef Allegra Benitah. Her other daughter, Saskia Joss, is an author and child therapist.

However, in 2000, after 17 years of marriage, Vanessa and Michael called time on their romance and divorced.

I did as good a job as I could.

Now, in an interview with OK!, Vanessa and daughter Saskia have opened up about the impact the divorce had on their family. During the interview, Vanessa was asked about becoming a single parent when her daughters, who are now in their thirties, were young.

“It united us. I did as good a job as I could. I just wanted them to know they were safe – that if there were things I couldn’t do, like change a tyre or work the burglar alarm, I’d find someone who would show me. I grasped the idea that they could feel vulnerable or worried. It was up to me to make sure they didn’t,” she said.

Vanessa split from her husband when her daughters were young (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I was too open’

The TV star was then asked if there is anything she “regrets” following her divorce.

“When I got divorced after their father left me, I think I was too open with them about information and how I was feeling. I probably should have shielded them from that more than I did,” she said.

Saskia then added: “Did she talk about it a lot? Yes. But more so because she was famous and people were intrigued. Even on the days she didn’t want to talk about it, she’d have to. Someone at the supermarket would say: ‘Oh, Vanessa, what’s happened?'”

Following her split from Michael, Vanessa began a relationship with singer Ben Ofoedu in 2006. They were together until 2023 when they split amid allegations Ben had cheated on her.

The star has opened up about her marriage ending (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa on splitting from Michael

Vanessa has previously spoken about the ending of her marriage to Michael.

“I was so shocked and broken-hearted and rocked to my absolute core,” she said during an interview with OK!.

“It makes you wary of getting married again. The marriage seemed to be so disposable- it could just be chucked down the toilet in 10 seconds flat, even though I didn’t want it to be and I didn’t realise there was any trouble with it or problems,” she then continued.

“So it made me feel a bit damaged and reluctant to ever do it again.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz’s troubled daytime show hit with almost 2,000 Ofcom complaints

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!