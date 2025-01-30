Ben Ofoedu declares Vanessa Feltz has ’no class’ as he moves on with woman 23 years his junior

Ben Ofoedu has hit out at his ex Vanessa Feltz, declaring that the 62-year-old This Morning has “no class”.

The singer’s scathing remarks come as he moves on from Vanessa with a woman 23 years his junior.

Ben hit out at his ex (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Ofoedu in swipe at Vanessa Feltz

Back in 2023, Vanessa and Ben split up after it was revealed that Ben, 52, had cheated on his long-term partner. Vanessa and Ben had been together for 17 years, having first started dating back in 2006.

I don’t think he can read.

Last year, during Vanessa’s promo tour for her new book, she took a few pops at her ex. The star claimed she wasn’t worried about Ben’s reaction to her autobiography, quipping: “I don’t think he can read.”

Now, close to two years on from their break-up, Ben has lashed out at his former partner.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Ben made his feelings about Vanessa’s book felt.

“We haven’t made peace, and I don’t speak to her. She wrote some terrible things about me in her book, and I felt there was no need for it,” he said.

Vanessa and Ben split in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

‘No class at all’

Ben then continued. “I just think Vanessa Feltz has done it in incredibly bad taste, and with no class at all,” he then continued.

“I would rather not have anything to do with her. We were together for 17 years and the way she spoke about me in her book just shows me I’m incredibly glad not to be in her life any more,” he then added.

ED! has contacted Vanessa’s reps for comment.

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz move on

Since their split, Ben and Vanessa have moved on with their lives.

Ben was dating reality star Precious Muir, 40, however, they split back in November.

However, the singer is now in a new relationship with a woman 23 years his junior.

Ben is romancing a 29 year old, who is also called Vanessa. His new girlfriend is believed to be an aesthetics expert.

They reportedly met when Ben was with Precious, however, their romance didn’t begin until after Ben and Precious broke up.

Vanessa Feltz, meanwhile, has appeared on Celebs Go Dating following her split. Despite not finding love on the show, she hasn’t given up!

