Ruth Langsford has been adjusting to single life since her split from Eamonn Holmes.

The former couple announced their separation in May. Reports claim Eamonn has since moved on with Katie Alexander. However, neither have confirmed a romance.

Ruth, meanwhile, has been keeping lowkey about her relationship status. But now, a friend of hers has opened up about why Ruth might not be on the dating scene.

Speaking to the MailOnline, This Morning regular Vanessa Feltz was asked if Ruth was her new “wing woman”.

Vanessa split from her partner, Ben Ofoedu, last year.

We’d probably rather go out together and have a laugh and leave men out of it.

The TV star said: “I don’t know if either of us can be bothered. We’d probably rather go out together and have a laugh and leave men out of it.”

When asked if she has plans to get back into dating, Vanessa added: “Oh mate, God’s sake, I don’t know. I’m trying my best, just put it that way. I’ve dip-toed in the field and we’ll see what happens.”

Ruth and Eamonn announced their split in May. They share son Jack, born in 2002.

Last month, a report claimed that Ruth was worried about Jack.

In a heartfelt interview with Woman & Home recently, Loose Women star Ruth expressed that she wants “happiness” for her son.

She said: “When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken. You can’t guarantee any of that, but that’s what I want most for Jack.”

Sources close to Ruth revealed that Jack’s wellbeing has become her predominant focus.

A source shared with OK! Magazine: “Ruth has been keeping her head down since she and Eamonn split, and her main focus is always on Jack. She just wants to protect him and put his happiness first as they navigate this next chapter.

“Ruth admitted recently that she never wants Jack’s heart to get broken – this is her way of saying she’s still hurting and never wants her children to go through the pain she has. Happiness is all she’s ever wanted and she’s still hurting.”

