Eamonn Holmes reportedly exchanged ‘flirty’ messages with his rumoured girlfriend Katie Alexander more than a decade ago.

TV presenter Eamonn, 64, and his ex Ruth Langsford, also 64, announced their divorce in May after tying the knot in 2010. They share son Jack, born in 2002, together.

Now, according to a new report, Eamonn and Katie, 42, had exchanged messages 12 years ago.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their split earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes and Katie Alexander

The Sun alleges that Eamonn and Katie had banter online in 2012 – which also involved Katie’s then-husband George.

According to the publication, businessman George joked to Eamonn: “Think she’s flirting with you.”

George allegedly added: “Good job we’re both Red,” referring to their joint support of Manchester United.

A source told the publication: “We knew Eamonn and Katie got together via social media, but no one knew how far back they went. Ruth will be shocked they were in contact 12 years ago. I don’t think she would have known.”

Eamonn has been linked to Katie Alexander in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They added: “Eamonn gets a buzz out of replying to messages from fans. He and Katie had a real connection, and it blossomed into something more.

“But at the outset George joined in with the online banter. He would never have guessed Katie was going to get together with Eamonn years down the line.”

Katie and Eamonn have been linked since his split announcement from Ruth. However, neither have confirmed whether they’re dating.

A source claims that Ruth “will be shocked” that Eamonn and Katie were allegedly in contact 12 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn and Ruth news

In September, a source claimed that Eamonn and Katie wanted to move in together.

An insider told The Sun: “Katie’s assured him she’s in it for the long haul and they’re both settling down nicely. They’ve been spending so much time at his Kingston flat that they’re even looking to move in together permanently.”

They added: “Katie will obviously be there to care for Eamonn as he grows older and thinks it’s best to do that somewhere without prying eyes.”

