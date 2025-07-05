James Martin on rumours he’s planning to ‘quit’ his Saturday Morning cooking show

Celebrity chef and Saturday Morning presenter James Martin previously addressed speculation he’s planning on “quitting” the popular ITV show.

Last month, as the show was rested for the summer holidays, James bid farewell to the crew. “That’s it also for the series. Me and the crew are heading off on sunny holidays, different climates,” he said.

Since then, ITV has been rerunning old episodes. As a result, viewers may be wondering, what’s next for James Martin’s Saturday Morning?

Every year, viewers fear that James Martin’s Saturday Morning is being laid to rest for good (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

James Martin on rumours he’s ‘quitting’ Saturday Morning

At the conclusion of the latest season of James Martin’s Saturday Morning, the TV chef expressed his gratitude to his guests.

“That’s all we have got time for today,” he said during the broadcast. “A massive thank you to all of my guests. That is also it for the series. Me and the crew are heading off on sunny holidays. Different climates.”

Whenever Saturday Morning breaks for the summer, rumours swirl that it won’t start up again. But James put these rumours to bed last summer, amid false reports that he was intending to leave the show for good.

“Contrary to what you read in the newspaper, because it felt like that was it. It was like ‘James quits again’. I was like: ‘Oh, here we go.’ But we naturally break up for the summer anyway,” he told the Good Food podcast in 2024.

“We’re changing the titles, changing the opening titles, changing the music, changing what we call the strap lines, which are underneath,” he said at the time. “We will be back with more top chefs, other brilliant guests and more delicious recipes later on in the year. ”

And, as expected, he returned after the summer for a new season of the show. Just like we hope he will this year…

And every year, it rises again – so you needn’t worry, he will be back! (Credit: ITV)

ITV chef posts childhood photo amid birthday celebrations

Enjoying his time off, James celebrated his 53rd birthday last week.

He posted on Instagram thanking his followers for their birthday wishes, saying it had been an “ice cream and flake kind of day”.

Much of England was, at the time, experiencing a heatwave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

On the same day, he shared a video with some of the highlights from the James Martin Rally 2025, which the chef described as a “weekend of great roads, iconic cars, and unforgettable company”. The event took place at Cliveden House, a five-star country house hotel in Berkshire.

Later this year, Saturday Morning with James Martin will turn eight years old. And there are no signs that he is planning to put the brakes on just yet.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on ITV1 from 9.30am on Saturdays.

