James Martin says ‘goodbye’ as his Saturday Morning TV show is rested: ‘Thank you for watching’

James Martin has waved “goodbye” to his popular Saturday Morning TV show for the summer and revealed he’s heading off on his travels.

The fan-favourite chef announced the news at the end of the last show of the current series on Saturday (June 7).

James Martin announces Saturday Morning break

The TV chef revealed to viewers that they won’t be getting any new episodes of his weekend cooking show for a while as he bid farewell to fans and crew.

James Martin‘s Saturday Morning usually airs on the channel every Saturday between 9.30am and 12.30pm. And, over the weekend, the last episode of the current series ended.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on this coming weekend (June 14), but it’s a repeat. Instead, James and the show are having a bit of a rest.

Wrapping up Saturday’s show, James shared: “That’s all we have got time for today, a massive thank you to all of my guests.”

He then revealed that the team were heading off on their summer holidays.

James said: “That’s it also for the series. Me and the crew are heading off on sunny holidays, different climates.”

‘Goodbye for now’

He shared that he would be spending the time in Yorkshire, where he’s from, before sharing good news for fans of the show. “But we will be back here with more top chefs, other brilliant guests, and more delicious recipes later on in the year,” he said.

“Until then, thanks for watching. Have a wonderful, fantastic summer. I’ll see you out there wherever you are. Thanks for watching, see you again soon, goodbye for now.”

Why did James Martin leave Saturday Morning?

James Martin usually takes a break from filming, with new episodes halted over the summer. The chef usually returns to the ITV1 show in the autumn.

Previously James announced he was taking time out of the spotlight after being diagnosed with facial cancer. It came after scandal hit the show behind the scenes, with the TV chef issuing an apology for his behaviour.

