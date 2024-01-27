Full rundown of James Martin’s health issues – from cancer diagnosis to life-threatening hereditary health condition

While chef James Martin, who hosts James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen on ITV, has been balancing his successful television career, he has also suffered from several health issues behind the scenes.

From cancer diagnosis to operations, here is a full rundown of what we know.

James has suffered with various health issues (Credit: YouTube)

James was diagnosed with cancer in 2018

Back in 2018, James was diagnosed with facial cancer. However, fans were not informed of this until July 2023.

The TV star had been accused of ‘bullying’ members of production and accused of having a temper tantrum after a drain was blocked whilst filming show at his home. He later apologised for his behaviour in 2023 by stating, “Lessons have been learned.”

In a statement, James revealed he had been suffering from facial cancer which needed regular surgery.

Speaking at the time, James said: “I was diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.”

James’ life-threatening health condition that runs in his family

While speaking to The Herald in 2006, James revealed that was aware of the risk of heart disease that runs in his family.

“Heart disease has been an issue in my family for generations. My dad likes his food deep-fried in butter, but he doesn’t like running it off,” he said.

“I don’t do too much exercise either,” James added. “When you’re a big bloke like my father and me, it’s not as easy to stay fit as it is for someone who’s a bit smaller.”

Announcing he made lifestyle changes, James said he was trying to improve his health by changing his diet.

By reducing the risk of heart disease, James said he would “no longer stuff my face with really bad things such as takeaway pizza, Mars bars and fizzy soft drinks”.

The TV chef was aware of the risk of heart disease that runs in his family (Credit: YouTube)

James had an operation on his knee in 2022

In November 2022, James shared a cryptic Instagram post from the hospital. While sharing a pic of his dog and a close-up shot of the MRI suite sign, fans were wondering.

“Seems as if we are both getting old fella! Dropped him off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one,” he wrote in his caption.

During an appearance on This Morning a few weeks later, James revealed he was going in for an operation on his knee before Christmas due to ongoing problems.

“This is my last day at work because I’m in surgery next week,” he told viewers. “I’ve been hobbling around so I do apologise.”

Following the op, James shared an update. “Just a message to say many thanks for all you kind messages, operation done now. Can’t sleep but guess that’s a small price to pay for now. Back and fighting fit soon!” he said.

James announced more treatment is needed for cancer

In November 2023, James announced he would be having a mini break to undergo more treatment for his facial cancer.

While thanking fans for supporting his 30 years in television, he said: “For me personally, I’ve been through a lot of [bleep] with cancer. But I’m getting sorted at the end of next month.

“I will be back fighting at the end of February but I’m going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted.”

