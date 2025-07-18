John Torode was fired ‘after saying N-word slur while singing Gold Digger by Kanye West’

MasterChef presenter John Torode was sacked from the BBC cookery show for allegedly using the N-word slur twice, it’s been reported.

According to reports, 59-year-old celebrity chef and TV presenter repeated lyrics from Kanye West track Gold Digger which contain the highly offensive word. It’s alleged it was said at an after-work ­event six or seven years ago.

John is also alleged to have used the word again while talking to a friend on the BBC show’s production team.

Ex-MasterChef presenter John Torode is alleged to have used the N-word twice (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

John Torode sacked

John, who denies ever using the N-word, is said to be “devastated” by the accusations, The Sun reports.

He was was axed following a probe by the BBC and production company Banijay.

The Sun also reports John only heard from a representative from law firm Lewis Silkin at the end of June. That came as as part of the investigation into his ­MasterChef co-host Gregg Wallace.

Both John and Gregg Wallace have now been axed rom MasterChef (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘John is adamant he would never have used the N-word’

On the alleged second occasion, The Sun reports John’s friend “did not take offence”. The person who raised the complaint that is said to have overheard the conversation.

The production friend reportedly reckoned John only used the slur as an “example” and “apologised afterwards”.

A source is reported to have told the tabloid John wasn’t familiar with the uncensored version of the Kanye hit.

They are quoted as saying: “One of the allegations is that he said the N-word while repeating Kanye’s Gold Digger song during a gathering with his colleagues when filming had ended. John is adamant he would never have used the N-word and only knows the radio version of the song which says ‘Now I ain’t sayin’ she a gold digger, but she ain’t messin’ with no broke, broke’. The clean version of the song is the only one he knows.”

The source added: “John has said he cannot recall the conversation and he would never use the N-word. He knows it is unacceptable and says he would never have said it.”

They reportedly added that John only found out about the issue a few weeks ago. It is said to have “hit him like a ton of bricks”.

John Torode is said to have “really been struggling” (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Will Masterchef return to TV?

Additionally, The Sun claims John’s representatives were not aware his contract wasn’t being renewed until after the BBC press office released a statement.

A source reportedly added John is being supported by his wife Lisa Faulkner, as well as friends. They are said to be “keeping him close because he has really been struggling.”

They are said to have added: “John abhors this kind of language and does not recall ever reciting a racist slur in a lyric, or directing one to someone he considered a friend at work. He adored MasterChef. It was a huge part of his life. To have it all ending like this is awful.”

To have it all ending like this is awful.

ED! has approached representatives for John Torode, Banijay, and the BBC for comment on The Sun’s story.

John’s former co-host Gregg Wallace, 60, was confirmed to have been sacked earlier this month. That followed a six-month inquiry into alleged misconduct which upheld 45 out of 83 allegations.

Despite the show’s longtime presenters being sacked, it is claimed the final series of MasterChef will still air “once the dust has settled”.

