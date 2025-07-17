The headlines keep on coming for Gregg Wallace, John Torode and the MasterChef franchise.

Earlier today, Richard Osman waded in. He worked at Endemol Shine at the time the allegations were first made. And, in his podcast, he’s claimed that John Torode was told of his sacking, that he was offered a lifeline, and that the slur he’s been accused of saying is just about as bad as it gets.

With the presenters’ careers both in tatters, ED! takes a look back at the MasterChef scandal, a full timeline…

The BBC axed the 2024 MasterChef Christmas specials amid allegations against Gregg (Credit: BBC)

November 2024: Gregg Wallace steps down from MasterChef

In late November of last year, Gregg Wallace broke his silence on social media after stepping down from MasterChef following misconduct allegations. 13 people had accused him of making inappropriate sexual comments.

He thanked his followers on Instagram at the time: “I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support. That’s good of you, thank you very much.”

Banijay UK, MasterChef’s production company, said an external review would be conducted.

July 8 2025: Gregg Wallace sacked

BBC News reported Gregg Wallace had been sacked as MasterChef presenter following a six-month inquiry into alleged misconduct.

The investigation’s report, conducted by law firm Lewis Silkin, was officially due two days later, on Thursday July 10. It would find 45 of 83 allegations against Gregg Wallace were substantiated.

More than 50 people were reported to have approached the BBC with fresh claims.

He won’t work for the BBC again (Credit: BBC)

July 8: Gregg Wallace responds

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Gregg Wallace claimed he had been cleared of “the most serious and sensational allegations” made against him.

He wrote: “I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.”

He continued: “To be clear, the Silkin’s Report [sic] exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year and finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2008.”

The TV presenter added: “I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established.”

He also complained about a perceived failure to ensure he had a safe working environment with regards to his neurodiversity.

Gregg Wallace went on: “My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of MasterChef. Yet nothing was done to investigate my disability or protect me from what I now realise was a dangerous environment for over 20 years. That failure is now being quietly buried.”

The inquiry upheld 45 of the complaints against him (Credit: BBC)

July 14: What did the report reveal?

The report’s shocking findings included claims concerning inappropriate jokes and innuendos, sexually explicit remarks, unwanted touching. culturally insensitive or racist comments, and bullying behaviour.

45 of the allegations, span between 2005 to 2024 and relevant to his stint on MasterChef, were found to have been upheld.

July 14: BBC statement on report’s findings

The BBC subsequently announced Gregg Wallace would not work with the Corporation in the future.

A statement read: “We welcome the publication of the findings by Lewis Silkin, following the investigation into the conduct of Gregg Wallace. In light of these findings, Banijay UK and the BBC have agreed Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable. The BBC has informed Mr Wallace we have no plans to work with him in future.”

It continued: “The investigation details a substantial number of allegations of inappropriate conduct spanning 19 years. This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.

“Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour – both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC.”

John has followed Gregg out of the MasterChef kitchen (Credit: BBC)

‘More could’ve been done’

The BBC also accepted “more could and should have been done sooner”.

“We want to thank all those who took part in the investigation, including those who first raised concerns directly with the BBC in November last year. We apologise to everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour.”

The BBC also confirmed Lewis Silkin’s probe included “two further allegations which were upheld, relating to other individuals”.

It was added the findings were taken “very seriously” and “we have asked Banijay UK to take action to address these issues, which is underway”.

Regarding the future of MasterChef, it was added: “At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year. We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.”

July 14: Gregg Wallace apology

Gregg Wallace issued a statement to the PA news agency following the BBC’s statement.

He said: “For eight months, my family and I have lived under a cloud. Trial by media, fuelled by rumour and clickbait. None of the serious allegations against me were upheld.

“I challenged the remaining issue of unwanted touching but have had to accept a difference in perception, and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused. It was never intended. I’m relieved that the Banijay report fully recognises that my behaviour changed profoundly in 2018.”

Gregg admitted “some of his humour and language missed the mark” but maintained he “never set out to harm or humiliate”.

He added: “I always tried to bring warmth and support to MasterChef, on screen and off. After nearly 20 years on the show, I now see that certain patterns, shaped by traits I’ve only recently begun to understand, may have been misread. I also accept that more could have been done, by others and by myself, to address concerns earlier.”

John has spoken out twice about his axe (Credit: BBC)

July 15: John Torode denies allegations

Reports claimed John Torode had been asked to resign from MasterChef after he was accused of racism.

John Torode acknowledged on social media that he had an allegation of using racist language against him upheld.

However, he responded by insisting neither the BBC nor Banijay had contacted him to inform him he should leave the series. But within hours the BBC revealed his contract would not be renewed.

John, reportedly “blindsided” and said to feel ‘scapegoated’, posted on Instagram: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of. The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that. Over the past few months I’ve been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future.”

‘I will watch fondly from afar’

He continued: “Celebrity MasterChef, which I recently filmed with Grace Dent along with the two fantastic Christmas specials, will be my last. Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it’s time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have.

“I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other projects I have been working towards. My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been. Life is ever-changing and ever-moving and sometimes personal happiness and fulfilment lay elsewhere.”

He signed off: “Thank you for the many years of MasterChef. John Torode.”

The upheld allegation against John was ‘wholly unacceptable’ (Credit: BBC)

July 16: John Torode axed, BBC confirms

The BBC confirmed in a statement that John Torode had been axed after he was accused of making a racist remark seven years ago.

It read: “John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.”

The statement continued: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind. And, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

July 16: Masterchef WILL air

The final series of MasterChef will still be aired despite the sackings, The Sun reports.

An unnamed source is quoted as telling the tabloid that “the BBC has a duty to both provide entertainment as well as fulfil its obligations to cast, crew, contestants and ­viewers alike”.

They are said to have continued: “If they were to can these two series, hundreds of people — those who appeared or worked on the shows — would be so bitterly disappointed.

“So the feeling at present is that the show, quite literally, must go on — albeit once the dust has settled and all the fuss died down.

“The two presenters have already been cancelled on the Beeb — they don’t wish to cancel the series too; neither of which, it must be noted, received any complaints.”

The upcoming series will air, it’s been reported (Credit: BBC)

July 16: Who could replace John Torode on Masterchef?

Grace Dent was unveiled as Gregg Wallace’s replacement on the cookery series in December 2024. Speculation about who might now line up alongside her has gripped fans on social media – and the bookies have offered plenty of odds, too.

According to oddsmakers, early frontrunners to replace John Torode could include the likes of Tom Kerridge, James Martin and Nadiya Hussain.

Meanwhile, the chances of Nigella Lawson, Gordon Ramsay, Ainsley Harriott, Jamie Oliver – and even John’s wife Lisa Faulkner – landing the role have also been priced in.

July 17: MasterChef contestant ‘feels sorry’ for Gregg Wallace

The Mirror reports MasterChef contestant Aasmah Mir “feels sorry” for Gregg Wallace after complaining about his language on the BBC show’s set.

Radio presenter Aasmah was on the show in 2017. She later complained to the show after Gregg Wallace allegedly referred to a BBC colleague as a “sexy [blank]”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Aasmah said: “I feel sorry for him, I do feel sorry for Gregg Wallace because of the neurodivergence, which is quite obvious here.

“But someone – the production company – should have stepped in earlier and said: ‘This is not acceptable.’ We wouldn’t have the mess we have today.”

‘Maybe he was just used to it’

She also reflected on her own experience: “It’s not the worst thing in the world. No one has died. But it was an uncomfortable experience. I remember feeling destabilised and I remember my cheeks were burning because I was thinking, what happened there?”

She added: “No one said anything. Both Gregg Wallace and John Torode looked completely blank, poker face. Like nothing had happened. I don’t know how many of the substantiated allegations he witnessed. So I can only talk about my own. But all I know is Gregg Wallace used an incredibly inappropriate term and John Torode didn’t do anything. There was no emotion.

“That could be because it was 2017. It had been going on since 2005 – the programme. Maybe he’d just become used to it? You would expect some emotion on his face perhaps but maybe he was just used to it and that’s not his fault necessarily. It’s Gregg Wallace’s for putting him in that position.”

ED! has approached a representative for Gregg Wallace for comment.

Information about John’s bust businesses has also been reported (Credit: BBC)

July 17: John Torode business claims

MailOnline today claims “two of [John Torode’s] businesses went bust owing over £160,000 to creditors”.

The news outlet alleges: “Torode has also faced financial problems as two of his TV production firms went under in the last six years owing huge amounts.”

It reports Marcel Ltd was dissolved in December 2019 after going bust three years earlier with debts of £104,219. It was wound up in a creditor’s voluntary liquidation.

Additionally, MailOnline claims a ‘statement of affairs’ filed with Companies House shows it owed £36,388 to the HMRC, £13,950 to trade creditors and £53,881 to another firm owned by Torode, Toad Productions Ltd. MailOnline reports that also went bust at the same time.

It is also alleged Torode owed £55k for an overdrawn director’s loan account. The news outlet claims the liquidator’s report states that after meetings with Torode and his accountant, it was agreed that he should pay back £33,348. It is reported he did so in instalments over six months.

MailOnline goes on to claim after £23k liquidator fees, there was only enough to pay £9,890 to creditors.

At the same time, it is alleged, Toad Productions Ltd was wound up in August 2016 and reportedly dissolved in February 2021.

It is said to have owed £58,203. This reportedly included £54,603 to HMRC and £3,600 to trade creditors. MailOnline claims liquidators clawed back £8.5k. But after paying their fees nothing remained for creditors.

Fans of the stars now eagerly await their next move (Credit: ITV)

July 17: Richard Osman’s podcast claims

House of Games host Richard was creative director of Endemol Shine, part of MasterChef production company Banijay, at the time of the allegations. He has now also spoke out.

He has claimed that John did know he was sacked. Richard also said that the slur he denies using was the worst racial slur imaginable. He was told to take a year out of presenting MasterChef, and complete an awareness course. However, he refused both, Richard said.

ED! has approached a representative for John Torode for comment on MailOnline’s, The Sun’s and The Mirror’s recent claims.

