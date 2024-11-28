Gregg Wallace has stepped down from MasterChef following misconduct allegations.

It comes after reports emerged last month that Gregg had allegedly acted inappropriately whilst filming Impossible Celebrities back in 2018. He denied these allegations.

Now, weeks on, the MasterChef star has stepped down from his role on the programme as investigations into more allegations take place.

The show’s production company has shared the news in a lengthy statement.

The star has stepped down from MasterChef (Credit: ITV)

Gregg Wallace steps down from MasterChef

According to the BBC, BBC News sent a letter to the presenter’s representatives on Tuesday setting out allegations of inappropriate sexual comments by 13 people who worked with him on a series of shows over a 17-year period.

The allegations include making “sexualised” jokes during filming.

Meanwhile, other accusations include the presenter talking openly about his sex life. Another accuses him of taking his top off in front of a female worker saying he wanted to “give her a fashion show”.

His lawyers denied that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

Banijay UK, MasterChef’s production company, has spoken out.

They said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.”

They claim that the host has “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”.

The BBC issued a statement today (Credit: BBC/Shine TV)

Investigation into allegations against Gregg Wallace

The statement continued: “Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.”

Evidently, Gregg will step away from the programme in the meantime, as explained by the company.

Gregg Wallace accused of misconduct (Credit: ITV)

BBC statement about allegations

Meanwhile, the BBC has said that it takes “any issues that are raised with us seriously “.

A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.”

The broadcaster concluded: “Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company. And we will always support them when addressing them.”

