Christine McGuinness reportedly enjoyed a “fling” with a well-known, unnamed soap actress following her split from husband Paddy.

Paddy, 51, and Christine, 37, broke up in 2022 after 11 years of marriage. They share three children together.

According to The Sun, Christine enjoyed a fling with a leading soap actress after meeting her at an awards ceremony. The pair “partied hard” and had fun together, a pal of the model has claimed.

Christine and the actress reportedly exchanged messages in the days after their brief romance. However, things quickly fizzled out.

The encounter allegedly took place in 2023, a year after Christine split from her ex-husband Paddy.

“Christine was single at the time, and they really enjoyed the evening of the awards bash. There was a strong chemistry between them, and they shared some messages, but it never went any further after that,” the friend claimed.

The Sun has not revealed the identity of the soap star. However, the paper claimed that prior to her fling with Christine, the soap star had previously been in relationships with men.

ED! has contacted Christine’s representatives for comment.

Christine talks about her sexuality

During a podcast appearance last month, Christine opened up about dating women in the past.

Speaking on the How to Fail podcast, she said: “It shouldn’t matter somebody’s gender. It never mattered to me, which was why once me and my ex-husband were separated and I met people, I didn’t properly date. It was more like blurred the lines of friendships for me, that was normal.”

She then continued, saying: “I, as a teenager, I dated both men and women. My ex-husband knew. My family knew. It was never a secret for me.”

Discussing her sexuality, she said: “A lot of people ask me: ‘Are you a lesbian? Are you bisexual? Are you what? Is this a phase?’ I’ve always been quite a free spirit. I think that’s the only word I would put on it.”

‘I need a connection now’

Christine continued, saying: “My longest [relationship with a woman] was two years before I met my ex-husband. And then I have had really, really lovely long situation-ships where we purposely haven’t put a label on anything.”

The star then went on to say how she needs a connection before she gets involved with anyone.

“My experiences with women have been lovely, and it’s not like women are better or worse. It’s simply that the connection for me is different. I need a connection now. I need something different,” she said.

Why did Paddy McGuinness and Christine break up?

Christine and Paddy haven’t officially revealed why they split. However, in April, she teased that it was something “unforgivable” that led to them calling off their marriage.

“It was a difficult time. It wasn’t something that, you know, I just decided to do overnight, or that we chose to do,” she said on The Shizzo Show podcast.

“We tried, and, yeah, there just, unfortunately, there was no repairing it, you know.”

Do Christine and Paddy McGuinness still live together?

Yes, they decided when they split to live together for the sake of their three children, who are autistic. They share twins Leo and Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Felicity.

Speaking on The Shizzo Show, Christine said of their living situation: “I’ll always, always love him as the father of the children, and I still live at home with him, which says a lot. We separated three years ago, and we are completely divorced, and we live in separate parts of the house, but we share a family home.”

