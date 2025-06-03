Christine McGuinness has got candid about her sexuality in a brand-new interview, as she reveals she’s had “situation-ships” with women.

Christine and Paddy McGuinness were married for 11 years, but shockingly split back in 2022. The former couple share three children together; twins Leo and Penelope, and daughter Felicity.

But now that they’ve split and are looking to the future, it seems Christine isn’t ruling out dating women – something which she has actually done in the past.

Christine reveals she had ‘situation-ships’ with women (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Opens up on sexuality

Speaking on the How To Fail podcast, Christine admitted that someone’s sex has never been something she gets caught up on. And she admitted that some of her “lovely” experiences have been with women.

She said: “It shouldn’t matter somebody’s gender. It never mattered to me, which was why once me and my ex-husband were separated and I met people, I didn’t properly date. It was more like blurred the lines of friendships for me, that was normal.”

It was never a secret for me.

But looking back, Christine explained that she never tried to keep it a secret that she had situation-ships with women. And Paddy knew.

Christine admitted: “I, as a teenager, I dated both men and women. My ex-husband knew. My family knew. It was never a secret for me.”

But when it comes to defining her sexuality, the 37-year-old model revealed she has given it a lot of thought.

“A lot of people ask me: ‘Are you a lesbian? Are you bisexual? Are you what? Is this a phase?’ I’ve always been quite a free spirit. I think that’s the only word I would put on it.”

Recalling her relationships with women, she said: “My longest was two years before I met my ex-husband. And then I have had really, really lovely long situation-ships where we purposely haven’t put a label on anything.”

Christine and Paddy split in 2022 (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Is Christine McGuinness in a relationship?

Christine McGuinness isn’t currently in a relationship, and she admitted she needs a “connection” before she will get involved with anyone.

Speaking about the connections with women compared to men, she said: “My experiences with women have been lovely, and it’s not like women are better or worse. It’s simply that the connection for me is different. I need a connection now. I need something different.”

Despite being single and looking for a connection, Christine recently backed out of Channel 4’s Celeb’s Go Dating.

She had already started filming, but realised quickly that it wasn’t what she wanted to do.

In a statement at the time she said: “I joined Celebs Go Dating with great intentions, but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention that brings is just too soon for me. They have said the door is always open for me, which I am so grateful for. But for now, I am returning home to my family.”

