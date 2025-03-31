Christine McGuinness has opened up about her divorce with Paddy, admitting the solicitor’s fees ended up being the “biggest bill” she has paid in her life.

Christine and Paddy were married from 2011 until 2022, when they decided to call time on their relationship. The pair share three children together, and despite their break-up, they still live in the same house.

The model appeared on the Shizzio Show podcast this week, where she found herself opening up about their divorce. But she explained she will never go into detail about the exact reasons they separated.

Christine and Paddy broke up in 2022 (Credit: Shizzio Podcast)

Christine McGuinness spent £300k on Paddy divorce

When they first split, Christine admitted in her documentary that being diagnosed as autistic actually helped her make the decision to leave her marriage to Paddy.

At the time she admitted she wanted to “find out who I was” away from her marriage to Paddy. And she explained she was “petrified” about the huge change.

And while the pair are no longer romantically involved, they actually still share the same house – but have separate sides. Despite that seeming like an amicable break-up, Christine has confirmed things were “unforgivable”.

Speaking about their divorce she revealed she spent a huge sum of £300k of her own money just to end their marriage – which she is still paying off.

She said: “There were times it was fine and really civil. We were agreeing on what we wanted and what we were going to do. Then there were times it felt like we were starting all the way at the beginning.

“It is still biggest bill I have ever paid in my life. And I will say that I paid for my own divorce. Nobody else. I think people assume that if you are going through a divorce with someone who earns a hell of a lot of money then your legal fees will be covered. Or that they will cover the costs. But it doesn’t work like that.”

Paddy and Christine still live together (Credit: ITV)

Christine and Paddy would ‘do things differently’

Looking back, Christine believes they would both “do it completely different” because of how much money it cost them.

“Me personally, £300,000 out of my own money that I didn’t even have. I got someone to represent me that was equal to who was representing him.”

While she confirmed she doesn’t think she will ever talk about why they got divorced, she admitted it was a “difficult time” and they didn’t “decide to do it overnight”.

But after a lot of “trying” the pair decided there was “no repairing it” and called quits on their marriage.

She explained she “will always love him” and that they are amicable enough to share a house together, years after their split.

Christine continued: “We separated three years ago. And we are completely divorced. We live in separate parts of the house. But we still share a family home.”

