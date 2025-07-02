Sophie Radford has given fans a look inside her “crazy” night out following her split from her husband.

The 22 Kids and Counting star married Joseph Broadley back in 2015. The pair went on to have three children together, Daisy Mae, 12, Ayprill Louise, 10, and Leo, nine.

However, in May, Sophie, 31, revealed that she was single and declared: “That’s all that will be said on it.”

And at the weekend, Sophie let her hair down as she enjoyed a night out with pals.

Over the weekend, Sophie headed out for a night on the town, celebrating her new-found freedom as a single woman.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a stunning snap, captioned: “Let’s go crazy.”

Posing outside, Sophie showed off plenty of skin, as well as her stomach piercing, as she rocked a racy gold bralette underneath a cropped mesh top.

She styled the gorgeous look with a pair of skin-tight leather trousers and strappy heels. The mum-of-three had a full face of glam too, and wore her brunette locks in long waves.

Sophie also shared several images and videos on her Instagram Story throughout her night – including a video of herself holding a tray full of booze.

After strutting around in her heels, Sophie and a pal then downed some shots at the bar.

She also uploaded a video of her friend’s signed cleavage. Sophie said: “Had a fan ask for a picture so Georgia made me sign her [bleep]s!”

Sophie’s night out ended with the pals grabbing some food at McDonald’s before going home.

She revealed she was single earlier this year (Credit: YouTube)

Sophie and husband Joe

Sophie has made several appearances on 22 Kids and Counting over the years. Last year, she broke down in tears as she reflected on how life had changed for her since becoming a mum.

She said: “Usually people in their twenties are out partying, but my twenties were very different, I had three kids, all within a year between them.

“It’s hard going, it’s definitely hard going. It’s the same routine every day, it’s so full on, all the time.”

Sophie also revealed that her relationship with husband Joe had suffered since having their kids.

“With me and Joe, we used to go out to cinemas, out for meals, go out shopping, do all sorts of things and it all stopped,” she explained.

“Because I’ve seen my mum and dad so happy, I do feel like I should be like that as well. However, it’s not for everyone.”

