22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has no doubt ruffled a few feathers after she appeared to encourage fellow parents to take their children out of school to jet off on holiday.

The TV star, 50, and husband Noel, 54, are proud parents to 22 kids and also 13 grandchildren. However, over the years, Sue and Noel have come under fire for their parenting decisions and choices.

Last year, the couple were slammed by trolls for taking their kids out of school for a Disney holiday.

And this week, Sue likely left some parents unimpressed after she hinted she could be taking her brood away again during school time.

The pair are parents to 22 kids (Credit: YouTube)

Sue Radford teases taking kids on holiday again

It’s fair to say Sue, Noel and their famous family are not strangers to enjoying a holiday abroad. And it seems another trip could be on the cards for the Radfords…

On Tuesday (May 13) Sue took to her Instagram Story and revealed to her 539k followers she’d been looking at holidays to Florida.

The proud mama uploaded a screenshot of flight details, which showed a return flight to Orlando from May 21 to June 4.

Sue shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘Wonder why parents take kids out of school’

The tickets were priced at £196 per person, making it a grand total of £980 for five people.

Sharing her shock at the prices, Sue said in the caption: “Anyone looking at flights for Florida this month, these are crazy low.”

Then, making a comment that will no doubt leave some people unimpressed, Sue said: “Then they wonder why parents take kids out of school.”

Parents at most schools are fined for taking their children out of school to go on holiday during term time.

Sue’s recent trip to Florida

Sue’s potential upcoming holiday comes less than a month after she celebrated her 50th birthday in Florida.

Unfortunately, the Radfords’ holiday in April wasn’t all sunshine and selfies, though. Sue shared her frustrations about changes to the Disney World experience.

“95-minute wait for Guardians of the Galaxy. Not liking the fact they removed the virtual queuing system,” she vented on Instagram. “Anyone else wish they’d kept that system?”

In addition to long queues, the family faced issues even before takeoff.

Sue’s daughter, Millie Radford, 23, revealed on her own Instagram that she and two of her children were temporarily banned from boarding their flight at Gatwick Airport.

Read more: All the Radfords’ illnesses – ‘traumatising’ surgery; Sue nearly dying; baby’s deadly diagnosis

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.