22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford hits back at trolls after she and her husband, Noel Radford, took their kids on vacation.

On April 8, the family group account on Instagram revealed they were taking a trip to Disney World Florida, which appeared to rub their followers the wrong way.

22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel took their kids to Disney (Credit: YouTube)

‘Bit detached from the est of us now’

While sharing snapshots of their holiday with the kids, fans of Sue and Noel didn’t appear too pleased.

“Used to like them but money seems easy to them now. Good on them but bit detached from rest of us now. Hope they have lovely holiday and they deserve it. Just maybe not worth following any more x,” one user wrote.

In response, Sue replied: “Not detached at all just living the life we always dreamed of for our children.”

Many fans took to the family’s defence.

Sue and Noel were defended by their followers (Credit: YouTube)

“Sue and Noel are as down to earth as they come, they’ve worked very hard to get where they are, it’s not always been like that, that said, have a lovely time lovely,” one user wrote.

“Don’t pay attention to negative comments Sue and Noel. You work hard to provide for your children and always have. Your hard work has paid off and provided opportunities to give them all, a life filled of bucket-wish dreams. Making memories as a family that will last for a lifetime. What parent wouldn’t want or do the same thing if they could !!! Magical times well earned !! x,” another person shared.

“Good for you, if you can afford it then why not xx,” a third remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

Sue refuses to let trolls ‘ruin’ her family holiday

In a wholesome snapshot of Sue and Noel on vacation, the pair posed in front of a neon sign that read, “I love you.”

“I love you #florida #love,” they wrote in the caption.

In the replies, one follower wrote: “Great picture. Ignore the haters they’re just jealous nobodies.”

Sue responded with a defiant message, writing: “Thanks Nikki don’t worry we don’t allow them to ruin our holiday.”

22 Kids and Counting is on Channel 5 Saturday (April 20) at 9.10am.

