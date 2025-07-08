4 huge reasons why Coronation Street mustn’t kill off Gary Windass

Gary Windass is currently lying in a coma in a hospital bed over in Coronation Street after being mysteriously attacked on the night of Aadi Alahan’s party.

Summer and Nina were high on LSD when they ‘left someone for dead,’ but they couldn’t remember who it was.

Maria and Liam Connor have been worrying especially after Anna Windass called to explain that Gary only stayed at her place for a few nights before leaving with the intention of heading back home.

At the hospital, someone is posing as his ‘next of kin’ and has even changed his name to Chesney to cover their tracks. But, will Gary pull through? Here’s why we think Gary mustn’t be killed off.

1. He can’t die like this

Hardman Gary Windass cannot die like this. We’re not yet sure who attacked Gary or what happened to him. But, we can’t have him die in a coma.

We’re so used to Gary being the protective one, always winning his fights and even bumping people off if they prove too much of a threat.

This is the guy who brought down Rick Neelan. We refuse to believe that his story ends this way.

2. He needs to be exposed

Gary’s killed before and he’s never paid for his crimes. He’s yet to be exposed for Rick’s murder, or for the factory roof collapse that ended up killing poor Rana Habeeb on her wedding day.

Gary’s managed to keep a number of skeletons in his closet for so long that if Mikey North were to ever leave Corrie, the only suitable way would be for Gary to finally get his comeuppance and go to prison. Not exiting through death. Where’s the justice in that?

3. A character with so much history

Joining the soap in 2008, Gary’s got a huge history under his belt. Despite most of his original Windass family members having left, Gary’s managed to establish himself on the cobbles without them.

He’s been involved in so many storylines and is the type of character who can easily weave his way into the drama. It would be so tragic for all that history to just suddenly be tied up with his death.

4. So much potential for more

Gary Windass has many layers. He’s a well-developed character who has stayed consistent and true to himself for almost 18 years.

He can be the tough villain, the guy you fear, the protective father, the soft lover, and family man. This means that there are so many more areas for the character to explore. So many more avenues for him to go down. We can’t lose him yet!

