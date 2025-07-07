Coronation Street Gary Windass’ fate revealed as Mikey North ‘signs contract’ for another year on soap

With Gary Windass in a coma in hospital in Coronation Street, his fate on the soap has been revealed as Mikey North sticks around on soap.

It’s unclear who attacked Gary at the moment but all is about to be confirmed rather soon.

With Gary’s condition currently worsening though, somebody is posing as his ‘next of kin.’ But, is he out of the woods?

Gary is currently in a coma (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass’ coma in Coronation Street

Gary Windass has been in a coma since the night of Aadi Alahan’s party. Nina and Summer were high on LSD and left someone for dead.

However, they couldn’t remember who this person was or whether it actually happened.

Reporting the incident to the police, there were no traces of anything taking place so Kit Green let them go.

Now though, viewers know that Gary is lying in a coma in hospital after having not returned home for weeks.

His ‘next of kin’ has been contacted, with his attacker going to desperate lengths to cover their tracks, even changing Gary’s name. But, will Gary die?

He’s staying (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass’ fate revealed in Coronation Street

Gary’s condition isn’t the best right now but there’s hope yet for the character.

The Sun has reported that Mikey North‘s Corrie contract has been renewed for another year, meaning that there’s lots more Gary to come on our screens.

A source told the publication: “Mikey loves working at Coronation Street and bosses love having him so it was a no brainer for him to sign for another year recently.

“Gary’s got a huge year coming up and it’s all just kicked off on-screen and it’s just the beginning.

“There’s going to be a lot of Mikey on screens in the coming months.”

Mikey is now entering his 18th year on the soap, and it looks like all the drama for his character is set to keep on coming.

Read more: Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown reveals exciting hopes for future after she exits soap

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!