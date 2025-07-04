Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown reveals exciting hopes for future after she exits soap

Coronation Street and Dee-Dee Bailey star Channique Sterling-Brown has shared her exciting plans for when she eventually decides to exit soap.

At the moment on the cobbles, Dee-Dee Bailey is going behind her brother James Bailey’s back to christen baby Laila.

James has made it clear that he doesn’t want this to happen, but Dee-Dee’s determined to see her plan through.

Dee-Dee is making plans without James (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee’s betrayal of James

Since giving birth to baby Laila, Dee-Dee Bailey has made out that she’s perfectly fine with her brother James adopting the little one.

Dee-Dee thought that this was the best thing for both her and her baby, not wanting to live with the constant reminder of Joel.

However, with James and Laila now living in Weatherfield, Dee-Dee’s started to bond with Laila and has started clashing with James over certain parental decisions.

Dee-Dee has advocated for Laila to be christened and welcomed into the church, whereas James doesn’t want Laila to have such an upbringing.

Now, Dee-Dee’s making arrangements to have Laila secretly christened behind James Bailey‘s back. While the adoption isn’t yet official, James is definitely not going to take this well…

She’s not going anywhere yet though (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown reveals dreams after soap exit

Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown has now shared her dreams for life after the cobbles. But, fans shouldn’t fear as she doesn’t have any plan to exit the soap as Dee-Dee anytime soon.

But, when the time does come, she’s got a plan in place.

Speaking to My Weekly Magazine, Channique shared: “I’d love to see more of the world, I’d love to learn to play a musical instrument and I’d like to live abroad or something,”

“Even if it’s just for a short while, it would be great to embrace somewhere new.”

She also added: “It would be great to play a villain — just for something completely different.”

But, with Dee-Dee currently involved in a big adoption storyline, we can still expect to see a lot more of Channique on the cobbles for the time being.

