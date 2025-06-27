5 Coronation Street theories on who attacked Gary as he lies in coma at the hospital

Coronation Street announced last night (Thursday, June 26) that Gary Windass is in hospital after a mystery attack – but who attacked him?

Gary will be shown in a coma at the hospital in today’s episode (Friday, June 27), as his mystery attacker goes to extreme lengths to cover up their crime.

But, will Gary survive? And, who attacked him? Here are five top theories on who battered him.

Lou was blackmailing Gary recently (Credit: ITV)

1. Lou

With Lou Michaelis blackmailing Gary just before he packed his bags to stay at his mum’s, she’s at the top of fan suspect lists.

With Gary and Lou having a moment just weeks ago, one fan reckons they actually slept together. Lou could’ve then attacked Gary…

The theory on Reddit suggested: “Gary texted Lou that he wanted to hook up with her. They hooked up then she felt guilty afterward. She ran away, he went after her and she hit him with one of those conveniently placed pieces of wood that Brody tried to hit Kit with, she also clocked Lauren who was behind the skip. Summer and Nina saw what happened. We’re gonna end up back at the station because Weatherfield’s #1 bent cop has to hide evidence to try and keep Lou from going to jail.

“It’s just so predictable and dumb.”

2. Nina & Summer

Another theory is that Nina and Summer injured Gary when they were high on LSD. They could’ve been hallucinating and unintentionally attacked Gary.

The friends seemed very distraught after ‘leaving someone to die,’ but could it have been Gary?

One fan on X wrote: “I reckon Nina & Summer are responsible for leaving Gary in hospital next week.”

3. Lauren

Another person suggested that Lauren Bolton was to blame for Gary’s incident. Lauren unknowingly had some LSD at Aadi’s party and left feeling unwell.

She then started to hallucinate Joel Deering. But, could she have mixed Gary up with Joel and attacked him without us realising?

One Coronation Street viewer shared: “Did Lauren wack Gary thinking it was Joel & Summer & Nina saw it & ran off?”

Mick’s attacked Gary before (Credit: ITV)

4. Mick

While Mick Michaelis is in prison, he’s most likely got contacts. It was only the other month that he got violent towards Gary after locking Liam Connor in a tool cupboard at the builders’ site.

With wife Lou also getting close to Gary, could Mick have arranged for someone to teach Gary a lesson?

A fan online shared: “I wonder who attacked Gary? I don’t think Nina and Summer did it whilst they were under the influence of LSD – they may have seen what happened and know who attacked him? I’m convinced it was one of Mick’s heavies who attacked Gary.”

5. Brody

A final suggestion is that Brody Michaelis attacked Gary. With Brody being Lou’s son, he could’ve found out about Gary and Lou’s kiss and tried to get revenge.

A fan on X wondered: “Theory time: Nina and Summer witnessed Gary getting attacked with the baseball bat by Brody. Kit ends up covering for Brody and in revenge Gary goes after Kit and that’s how Kit ends up on crutches.”

