Coronation Street fans fear for ‘missing’ Ken as he vanishes after drugging storyline

Coronation Street fans have been worrying about the whereabouts of ‘missing’ Ken Barlow as he’s failed to appear in recent scenes.

Steve and Cassie decided to make their relationship official last night (Wednesday, June 25), but Ken hasn’t yet reacted to the pairing.

Viewers are now concerned as to where Ken is after not seeing him much over the past few months.

Ken’s gone quiet recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ken’s drugging ordeal

Last year, Ken had a right time of things when his carer Cassie Plummer started drugging him.

Cassie started spiking Ken’s cups of tea so that he’s continue to be dependant on her and keep her employed.

She then started taking advantage of the situation by encouraging Ken to take her away on luxury holidays abroad, even using his bank account to buy fancy gifts for herself.

Eventually though, the Barlows rumbled Cassie’s schemes when Ken Barlow collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

Cassie then planned on fleeing Weatherfield before the police could arrest her but she couldn’t get away quick enough.

Despite everything she did to Ken though, Steve couldn’t keep away from Cassie and has now decided to make his new relationship with Cassie public knowledge.

Where is he? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for ‘missing’ Ken Barlow’s whereabouts

With Cassie and Steve now official and enjoying bedroom antics under Ken’s roof, fans are sure Ken would have something to say on the matter.

Since his major drugging storyline that wrapped up near the start of this year, Ken’s hardly been seen on screen. So, now fans are desperate to know where he is.

One Coronation Street fan on Reddit shared: “Where’s Ken? He’s never home! There is only so much time you can spend in the library, and on his own, and no one seems to notice he’s gone missing!”

A second viewer commented: “Amazingly no-one has noticed his disappearance.”

Another person on X added: “So Cassie is back but where’s old man Kenny?”

A fourth fan also wrote: “It’s Ken’s house, but he’s never there… and he doesn’t go to work. Where’s he supposed to be?”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

