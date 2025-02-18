In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Ken collapses and is rushed to hospital as he starts to become suspicious of Cassie.

Elsewhere, Daisy finally reveals who the father of her baby is. Is it Kit or Daniel?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Ken collapses

Cassie is excited about her new iPad delivery but hides it from Steve before asking Fiz to pick her up some antihistamines from the shop. Steve and Cassie then arrange lunch together as Cassie orders some designer juicers in Ken’s name…

With Cassie on her way out, Ken opens his eyes whilst Cassie believes him to be asleep. Later on, Ken goes to grab the phone but ends up collapsing at home.

With Ken heading to hospital, Cassie visits him. But, has Ken finally rumbled him?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 2. Kevin feels uncomfortable

Kevin’s upset that he can’t join Abi, Ronnie and Alfie at the Red Rec. Kevin then gets some bad news and Abi offers to cancel her therapy session to be with him but he encourages her not to.

Kevin soon takes his anger out on Tim at the garage despite him only trying to offer his mate some support. Later on, Abi chats to Ronnie about her therapy session but Kevin can’t help but feel uncomfortable when he sees them laughing together.

3. Romance for Dylan and Betsy

Betsy tries to lift Dylan’s spirits as he fears he’ll get sent down for being in possession of a knife. Betsy then promises to visit Dylan in prison if the worst comes to the worst, sharing a kiss with him.

4. Dylan is sentenced

Dylan tells the Judge that he only meant to scare Mason’s brothers with the knife, but the Judge then suggests that he should be up for a more serious crimes of making threats with a knife.

Adam then prepares Dylan for a potential sentence of two years, with the Judge then giving Dylan his sentence in the STC.

In the STC, Daniel watches Dylan as his notices a tense exchange between him and another lad called Brody.

Dylan tells Brody that he knows Daniel but Brody tells him to keep that a secret. He then promises to protect Dylan when some other lads give him a difficult time. Can Brody be trusted though?

5. Andy’s up to no good

David lies to Shona that he’s getting some extra cash by doing some home-barbering work but secretly calls Andy.

Andy pays David for a recent job as David asks for more work. Andy then looks at another guy and gives him a signal. But, has he set his mate David up?

6. Todd gives Julie some advice

Todd spots Julie in the hotel reception after spending the night with a guy after the tea dance event. Eileen then invites Julie out for lunch.

Todd and George then try to encourage Julie to open up to Eileen about why she’s really back in Weatherfield. But, will she pluck up the courage to be honest with her sister?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 7. Daisy’s big baby daddy reveal

Daisy tells Jenny that she’s been offered a job as an au pair in France.

She then reveals the true identity of her baby daddy before experiencing nerves during her 12 week scan and rushing out of the room. But, who is the father of Daisy’s baby?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

