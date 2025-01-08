Coronation Street: Julie Carp return confirmed as Katy Cavanagh reprises role ahead of Eileen exit

Coronation Street have confirmed that Julie Carp is returning to the soap ten years after her exit as Katy Cavanagh reprises her role.

Sue Cleaver’s Eileen Grimshaw will be leaving the show this year. Julie’s comeback is part of her exit storyline.

With Katy already having started filming, her scenes will play out starting February 21st.

Look who’s back, Julie’s back (Credit: ITV)

Ten years after her exit from the cobbles, Katy Cavanagh will be returning to the soap as Julie Carp.

Julie will be involved in sister Eileen’s exit storyline in the late spring, with Sue Cleaver departing from her iconic role after 25 years.

It’s been teased that Eileen and Todd are thrilled to see Julie again. Although, her reason for returning to Weatherfield is being kept a secret for the time being.

Julie’s ex Brian Packham also hasn’t seen Julie in years. Her return will likely cause a reaction one way or another.

Viewers will know that after a short fling with Jesse Chadwick (who recently left for France with Gail), Julie formed a relationship with Brian and left the Street with him in 2015. They then split up and Brian returned back to Weatherfield without Julie. Will any old feelings resurface when the pair cross paths again this time around though?

Katy is back on the cobbles as Julie (Credit: ITV)

Actress Katy Cavanagh on returning to the cobbles

Katy has now spoken out about returning to her former role, excited to be back at her old stomping ground.

Katy said: “It is exciting to dust off Julie’s quirky wardrobe again and an absolute joy to step back onto the cobbles. Julie is so much fun, I’ve missed her.”

Corrie producer Kate Brooks also added: “We’re delighted to have the inimitable Julie Carp back on the Cobbles. As the ever lovable Julie breezes back into the lives of the Grinshaws, not everything is quite as it seems, and Julie’s secret sets off a chain of events that has huge ramifications for Eileen. Katy has slipped back into Julie’s shoes with such ease that it’s like she’s never been away, and we can’t wait for the audience to watch Julie’s story unfold; a story full of love, laughter and tears.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

