Coronation Street follow-up: As Gary awakes from coma, here’s how he could play crucial part in Lou Michaelis exit scenes

Gary Windass opened his eyes tonight (Thursday, July 10) after being in a coma for weeks in Coronation Street, but what does he remember?

Flashbacks this evening revealed that Lou Michaelis had been the one to attack Gary.

She’d then been pretending that he was ‘Chesney’ and that she was his wife Gemma…

Gary opened his eyes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary awakes from coma

Tonight on the cobbles, Maria headed to the police station and reported Gary Windass as a missing person. DS Swain didn’t think there was a reason to worry, but DC Kit Green wondered whether an unidentified coma patient at the hospital could be him.

With Kit then telling Maria it wasn’t Gary, Maria continued to panic when she realised that Gary hadn’t made any bank transactions since the night of Aadi Alahan’s party.

Meanwhile, Lou Michaelis sat by Gary’s hospital bedside begging him to wake up from his coma. She spoke to the nurse and made out that Gary was called ‘Chesney.’ She was his wife ‘Gemma’ and had been trying to take a selfie with him on some stairs when he fell.

A flashback then saw Lou ask Gary for money. When he refused to help her, she grabbed a weapon and hit him over the head.

After Nina and Summer walked by, Lou then called for help and made out that she was his wife…

Lou’s exit is nearing (Credit: ITV)

Will Gary play a part in Lou Michaelis’ exit?

Actress Farrel Hegarty has finished filming on the ITV soap, with Lou Michaelis’ exit due to air this summer.

It’s unclear what will prompt Lou’s exit, but it is possible that it has something to do with the attack on Gary.

At the end of tonight’s episode, Gary could be seen opening his eyes and waking up from his coma.

This came after Lou sat by his bedside and apologised to him, begging him to come round.

But, does Gary remember that it was Lou that attacked him? And, if he does, will it be long before we see Lou behind bars?

