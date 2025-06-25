New data reveals Coronation Street Aadi party episode was ‘worst episode in years’

Aadi Alahan’s party episode has been branded the ‘worst episode in years’ according to a new set of Coronation Street data.

On Monday night (June 23), Aadi threw a party at Dev’s house in a bid to look cool.

But, it ended up with Lauren unknowingly taking LSD and starting to hallucinate Joel.

Aadi Alahan’s party episode in Coronation Street

Aadi Alahan threw a big midsummer party on Monday evening, inviting all of his mates to join him.

The booze was flowing and the vibes seemed to be rather positive until Brody showed up trying to sell some LSD.

Aadi took it off him and kicked him out before sharing the LSD between himself, Nina and Summer.

The girls had theirs but Aadi left his full cup to the side, returning to find it gone.

Lauren Bolton had taken it without knowing and started to hallucinate Joel and run through the factory in a state.

Aadi found Lauren and let her sleep it off in his bed. Meanwhile, high Summer and Nina entered Roy’s Rolls absolutely distraught over something they’d seen that night.

Coronation Street data determines Aadi episode ‘worst in years’

A new set of data taken by Slotozilla has determined Monday night’s episode of the ITV soap the ‘worst in years.’

Analysing viewers reaction over the last two years of Coronation Street episodes, the reaction and viewer response to the most recent episode of the soap was at its lowest. 214 relevant media pages and user posts were assessed to create this data.

The data revealed that ‘the June 23rd episode ranked lowest across the entire two-year dataset, with over 90% of reactions falling into negative or critical categories.’

This was deemed down to ‘poor writing, overstuff plot lines, and production quality.’

A spokesperson from Slotozilla’s insight team shared: “We’ve monitored UK entertainment sentiment for years — and this episode triggered the kind of backlash usually reserved for reality TV controversies.

“If nothing else, it’s a clear signal that viewers feel the show has lost its balance.”

