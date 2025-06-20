Coronation Street star Sue Devaney teases 2027 Debbie dementia storyline end date

Coronation Street star Sue Devaney has revealed that the current Debbie Webster dementia storyline will go on until 2027.

Debbie Webster suffered a mini-stroke tonight (Friday, June 20), and ended up telling her family about her diagnosis.

But, this is only the start of Debbie’s journey as Sue has teased a long road ahead for the character.

Debbie collapsed tonight (Credit: ITV)

Debbie revealed dementia diagnosis to family in Coronation Street

This evening in Coronation Street, the episode opened up with Debbie freezing at Roy’s Rolls and forgetting to pay Bernie. Bernie then helped her sort out what she owed as Debbie told her to keep the change.

Later on, Debbie was busy arranging an event when she spaced out and collapsed. With Kevin, Abi and Ronnie all advising Debbie to go to the hospital, she then told them that she didn’t need to as she already knew what was wrong with her.

Kevin was hurt that Carl knew about Debbie’s dementia diagnosis and didn’t tell him about it, with Debbie telling him that he already had a lot going on and she didn’t want to worry him.

Abi then finally took a reluctant Debbie to the hospital where she was told that she’d suffered another TIA. She was now at risk of having a full stroke.

The doctor then told Debbie to wait in the waiting room while she referred her to a specialist clinic, telling her that she mustn’t drive for four weeks.

But, she then caused her family to panic when they realised that she’d disappeared and taken off with the car.

Sue’s not leaving Corrie yet (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sue Devaney teases Debbie dementia storyline end date

Coronation Street star Sue Devaney has now teased how long Debbie’s dementia storyline will go on for as Debbie’s symptoms start to become more noticeable.

Speaking on Lorraine yesterday about Debbie’s future on the soap (Thursday, June 19), Sue shared: “I know the story’s going to go on well into 2027 so Debbie’s not going anywhere.”

The next couple of years will show how Debbie deals with her early onset dementia diagnosis. But, throughout this difficult journey, there will also be glimmers of joyful moments.

Sue even teased that Debbie might ‘start a choir’ at some point as part of her journey.

Read more: Coronation Street: Lou connected to Rick Neelan? Fan theory

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!