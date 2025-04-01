Coronation Street: Fans predict Debbie medication twist that could secure her future on soap despite upcoming dementia diagnosis

A new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that the soap could reverse Debbie Webster‘s upcoming dementia diagnosis. The storyline, which was announced last year, has been met with fury from fans, who would rather the popular character remain on the show.

Fans have loudly protested the story on social media since the news was announced last November, with many demanding that ITV ‘reverse’ the decision.

And while this outcome seems unlikely, some have suggested how the soap might go about such a reversal.

Sue Devaney’s Debbie has become one of the soap’s most popular characters (Credit: ITV)

Medication twist could prevent Debbie dementia story, Coronation Street fans hope

Writing on a Reddit thread, one viewer shared their solution for the Debbie dilemma.

“Statins can cause short term memory issues that resolve when you stop taking them. Can Dr Gaddis realise that Debbie has been taking statins and that could be the cause of her memory problems and tell her to stop taking them. Memory restored and we can keep Debbie,” they said.

Meanwhile, others continued to beg for Debbie’s continued well-being.

“Please listen to your audience. Save Debbie Webster,” another said, over on X.

“Please don’t get rid of her. Its absolutely ridiculous,” another agreed.

Debbie goes to see a doctor about her memory loss (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street releases trailer for Debbie Webster dementia story

This storyline has continued to pick up steam, with ITV releasing a new trailer this week. And, as Debbie goes to see a doctor about her memory loss next week, she is told that she is showing symptoms of early onset vascular dementia.

While she initially decides to keep the diagnosis to herself, the soap will follow Debbie’s journey over the following months. It will explore the effects of young onset dementia in Debbie and those around her.

The soap is working closely with Dementia UK on this long term storyline. Meanwhile, actress Sue Devaney, who plays Debbie, has spoken about the story.

Sue said: “It is an honour and privilege to be given this sort of storyline. A lot of people are saying, why give it to Debbie? She’s so vibrant and she’s so full of life. But I think that is where a good story lies because it’s somebody that has everything and also words are important to Debbie.

“She has a quick wit and everything is so important, money and success. She’s been dealt this hand of this illness and it is going to be interesting to follow her journey.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!