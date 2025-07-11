James Bye’s two-year-old son rushed to hospital as ‘all hell let loose’: ‘He was screaming’

James Bye’s wife has recalled their recent scary trip to hospital with their toddler son.

The former EastEnders actor – who left the soap back in February – shares four kids with wife Victoria, including two-year-old Rufus.

However, this week, Victoria shared that Rufus was rushed to hospital after he accidentally ate “seriously toxic” berries that grew in the couple’s garden.

James’ family had a scary time recently (Credit: BBC)

James Bye’s son rushed to hospital

On Thursday (July 10) concerned mum Victoria took to her Instagram and recalled her worrying trip with James to the hospital with Rufus.

She wrote: “So. More of a public service announcement than a post really but as we all know, life with kids is anything but predictable.

“So, after spending the night in hospital (I swear they’ll start charging us rent soon) after Rufus decided to snack on a plant in the garden — one I didn’t even know was dangerous. All hell let loose.”

‘He was screaming’

Recalling the scary ordeal, Victoria went on: “Within minutes his tongue had started to swell, he was screaming & we had to call 999. (As always – NHS heroes, honestly.)

“Thankfully he’s absolutely fine now but it turned out the culprit was Italian Arum, a really common plant with bright orange berries that looks innocent but is seriously toxic if ingested.”

Victoria finished off the post and said: “I mean, I had no idea.

“And once I started looking into it… turns out there are loads of plants like that quietly minding their own (deadly) business in UK gardens.”

The couple’s family and friends rushed to the comments section to send their support.

One person said: “Thank you so much for sharing, what was no doubt an incredibly scary few hours for you all. Don’t beat yourself up, we’ve all been there at sometime or another. Sending much love to you all.”

Someone else added: “Wow I will share with family!! This is something I never knew % … what a nightmare glad all is ok now.”

A third then chimed in: “Oh no hope he’s ok. Scary. What with the crazy heat wave as well.”

