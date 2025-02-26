EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares emotional social media tribute to ‘best mate’ James Bye after Martin Fowler death

EastEnders and Stacey Slater star Lacey Turner has paid tribute to her co-star James Bye after his final performance on the show as Martin.

Last week, Martin Fowler met a tragic end during the EastEnders 40th live episode.

And now, Lacey’s taken to social media to praise James Bye, calling him her ‘best mate.’

Martin died last week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin Fowler’s death

During the soap’s 40th anniversary live episode, Martin found himself trapped under a large piece of metal after the Vic fire.

Stacey stayed by his side as the emergency services did their best to tend to Martin and free him.

Martin and Stacey then declared their love for each other, planning their future life together. They even talked about getting married again.

Stacey was then informed that there was a huge chance that Martin could die once the metal was lifted from his legs.

She was told to say her goodbyes to Martin, with Stacey sharing a heartfelt moment with him before the metal was lifted.

Sadly though, Martin then suffered from crush syndrome and had a heart attack. He died at the end of the episode.

Lacey took to social media (Credit: ITV)

Lacey Turner shares tribute to co-star James Bye after Martin exit

Yesterday (Tuesday, February 25) on Instagram, Lacey Turner shared a post dedicated to her co-star James Bye after working with him for over ten years.

Sharing a photo of Martin and Stacey in 2015, Lacey then shared another photo ten years later of herself and James smiling together for the EastEnders 40th.

She then shared a lovely tribute to James after their time working together on the soap came to an end.

Lacey praised: “There are no words to describe how I feel! Thank you for holding my hand not only throughout the crazy, terrifying, amazing, heartbreaking experience of the live ep but for holding it for the last 10 years! On and off screen! My best mate a proper partner in crime! We laughed everyday from the very beginning until the very end and for that I will be forever grateful! Here’s to you @jimmybye! You are one of a kind mate! Thank you for Martin Fowler, what a bloke!”

