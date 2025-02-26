EastEnders: Lily to tell Ruby about Martin and Stacey’s love declaration, a new fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory predicts that Lily will be the one to shatter Ruby Allen’s heart by telling her Martin’s death bed secret.

As it stands, Stacey has vowed to keep Martin’s love declaration a secret to protect Ruby’s feelings.

But, with tensions high in the aftermath of Martin’s death, it might not be that easy…

Martin and Stacey confessed their love to each other (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin’s death bed secret

In last week’s live episode for the EastEnders 40th anniversary, Martin and Stacey found themselves caught up in the Vic fire.

Sadly, Martin ended up getting his legs crushed by a large piece of metal. While the paramedics and firefighters tried everything to help free Martin, Stacey tried to reassure him.

Martin then started to plan his future wedding to Stacey, talking about growing old with her. He had always loved her and wanted to be with her, not Ruby.

Stacey was then told that there was a high chance that Martin would suffer from crush syndrome. She then tried to keep her hopes up, failing to tell Martin that he was dying.

As the metal was lifted from Martin’s legs, he suffered a heart attack and died suddenly.

A fan theory predicts a huge twist (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Lily to expose Martin truth to Ruby?

Despite Stacey choosing to keep the truth about who Martin truly loved from Ruby, it might not be that simple.

Stacey told Ruby that at the end of his life, Martin made it clear how much he loved her and the kids.

But, with Martin’s loved ones clashing over funeral arrangements, a new fan theory predicts that Lily will find out the truth and blurt it out to Ruby, leading to Ruby’s exit from Walford.

The fan theory reads: “After today’s episode, with the kids suggesting Martin should wear his football shirt at his funeral, but with Ruby wanting to organise it, I can see there being a dispute over this.

“I reckon at some point Stacey will tell Lily about everything Martin said (or she will overhear it).

“When Ruby rejects the idea of Martin wearing the shirt, I can see Lily snapping and revealing Martin’s real last words to her. This will reignite the inevitable feud between Stacey and Ruby once more, and perhaps lead to her nearing exit.”

