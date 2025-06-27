6 things that made no sense in Coronation Street this week from Nina’s party antics to Steve and Cassie’s relationship

There were several things that seemed to make no sense in Coronation Street this week as Aadi’s party went badly wrong.

Elsewhere in the soap, Gary Windass was badly attacked and left in a coma.

But, we couldn’t help but be baffled by certain things within this week’s scenes.

Nina and Summer both had LSD (Credit: ITV)

1. Nina’s LSD use

This week, Summer suggested to Nina and Aadi that they both took some of Brody’s LSD. She’d tried it while studying in America.

Nina and Summer downed theirs and started to hallucinate while Aadi put his to one side…

But, surely Nina wouldn’t touch the stuff after knowing how much Carla suffered from the effects when spiked by Stephen Reid only the other year?

Carla’s practically family to Nina’s uncle Roy so surely she’d steering clear of the stuff?

2. Steve’s living arrangements

Steve and Cassie went official with each other this week but when Tracy headed back to the Barlow house she and Amy got a right shock when they found the couple barely dressed.

Which now brings us to an even more important topic… Steve’s living arrangements. Why does Steve continue to live in the Barlow house (and with his new partner may we add) when he’s getting a divorce from Tracy? Strange set up.

Gary’s in a coma (Credit: ITV)

3. Gary being attacked

After Nina and Summer feared that they’d left someone for dead after Nina pushed a guy while high on the night of the party, a scene then cut to Gary Windass lying in hospital.

We’re now wondering how it would be possible for Nina to attack hardman Gary Windass. Yes, Gary who killed and buried Rick Neelan. Gary who can win a fight with anyone. How did Gary end up in such a state? It all seems rather unbelievable.

4. Aadi leaving a drink unattended

At the party, Aadi Alahan poured the LSD into three cups. Nina and Summer had their drinks but Aadi left his to attend to an incident. When he returned, his drink was gone. It turned out Lauren Bolton had downed it without knowing it had LSD in.

But, after his good friend Amy Barlow was spiked, surely Aadi would know not to leave his drink unattended at a busy party.

Taking to X, one fan commented: “Yes, because OF COURSE Aadi, who famously supported Amy through the time her drink was spiked, would pour LSD into three cups, AND leave one of the cups unattended. This makes literally no sense!”

He’s staying away from Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

5. Bobby’s exit

This week, Betsy informed Lauren that Bobby Crawford wouldn’t be returning back home. He’d decided that he quite liked the sailing life with Simon and would be staying out there.

But, Simon is meant to be with Peter. So, by that logic, so now is Bobby. Which means that Bobby’s just ditched living with Carla to go and live with her ex-husband instead. Talk about family loyalty.

6. Lauren’s cracked rib

Lauren cracked her rib and injured her spleen during her LSD nightmare. We did see her trip down some steps as she went through Underworld on a high. But, we’re a tad confused as to how she suffered such severe injuries.

No matter what though, it’s fair to say that the poor teen has been through a lot recently.

