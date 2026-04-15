MAFS Australia’s Rachel seriously shocked as TV presenter reacts to Bec’s crude retreat joke live on air

MAFS Australia star Rachel Gilmore has issued a blunt warning to Bec Zacharia after that retreat joke left her in tears.

Rachel spoke out on live TV after the awkward scenes aired in Australia, and she did not hold back.

Bec had told the group that Rachel had “finger-banged” with husband Steven Danyluk.

The comment left Rachel devastated.

MAFS Australia’s Rachel was left in tears over Bec’s crass joke (Credit: Channel Nine/ Channel 4)

The fallout has only grown since, with Gia Fleur and Juliette Chae stepping into the drama and adding fuel to the fire.

Rachel has now revealed just how much the moment affected her.

She says it even put her relationship on pause.

MAFS Australia’s Bec issued warning by Rachel

Rachel appeared on the TODAY show the morning after the episode aired in Australia. The hosts reacted with disbelief as they replayed the clip.

“Watching it back has definitely been hard,” Rachel admitted. “It really takes you back to that moment.”

She described the situation as shocking and said it was clear she was trying to process what had just happened.

“It doesn’t get easier to watch, that’s for sure,” she added.

One presenter called Bec’s language completely uncalled for. Rachel agreed it crossed a line.

She said she believed Bec was trying to make a joke. But she stressed the delivery was wrong.

Rachel looked stunned as the host reacted to Bec’s comment (Credit: YouTube/ TODAY)

MAFS Australia’s Rachel warns Bec

Rachel then made it clear what she thinks Bec needs to change moving forward.

“I think Bec just needs to learn to have more self awareness and read the room,” she said.

She added there was no malice behind the comment. But she called it poorly timed and inappropriate.

Rachel also revealed she felt dismissed by others during the fallout. She said she was made to feel like she was overreacting.

That reaction made the situation even harder for her to deal with at the time.

When asked about the impact on her marriage, Rachel did not hesitate.

“Oh gosh, yes,” she said.

She explained their relationship had been building slowly before the retreat. The joke suddenly put their private life in the spotlight.

“It put us on ice,” she said.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Stephanie admits she was in ‘fight or flight’ during her marriage to Tyson as he quits the show

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page