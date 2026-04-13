MAFS Australia’s Stephanie admits she was in ‘fight or flight’ during her marriage to Tyson as he quits the show

MAFS Australia’s Stephanie Marshall has revealed the shocking reason Tyson Gordon’s mum did not attend their wedding, after his dramatic exit from the show.

Viewers watched Tyson storm out of the latest Commitment Ceremony, quitting the experiment and leaving Stephanie in tears.

MAFS Australia’s Tyson quit the show and left his wife Stephanie (Credit: Channel Nine/ Channel 4)

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The former soldier walked away after Stephanie accused him of shutting her down whenever she voiced her opinions.

MAFS Australia expert Mel Schilling, who tragically died last month, comforted Stephanie as she broke down on the sofa.

Now, Steph has lifted the lid on their short lived marriage and shared what really happened behind the scenes, including why Tyson’s mum was missing from their big day.

MAFS Australia’s Stephanie slams Tyson after shock exit

Speaking on Ella Ding’s podcast The Ella Era, Stephanie did not hold back as she reflected on her experience with Tyson.

She claimed he often criticised her, including making remarks about what she ate and leaving her constantly on edge.

“I think I was paired with him to challenge him,” she said.

Steph added: “I found a voice I didn’t know I had within me. I’m not a fiery person by nature but there are some times where I really could have lost my [bleep] with him.

“Half the time I didn’t know if I was fight or flight, I was clammy in the hands and constantly reactive and combative. I was on edge all the time.

“I was not paired with someone who allowed me to be my true, happy, fun self. It sucks.”

Stephanie also addressed the comments Tyson made about her eating habits.

“There was a few times he would comment on what I was eating,” she said.

“I like most girls struggle with body dysmorphia issues.

“I spoke to him about that and he shared that someone in his close circle struggled with bulimia and almost died.

“Yet he’s then out there making those kinds of comments.”

Mel Schilling comforted Stephanie after Tyson stormed out (Credit: Channel Nine/ Channel 4)

Why Tyson’s mum missed his MAFS Australia wedding

Stephanie also revealed that Tyson never even unpacked his bags during their two week marriage.

She went on to before share what she was told about his mum’s absence on their wedding day.

Recalling the moment, she said: “As soon as he opened his mouth, I was like, ‘Good God’.

“We made it through the vows but, by our little photo shoot, I had noticed his audience.

“Even Alissa [Fay] said it, as she was sat behind his family. She was like, ‘Where are all the women?’. I had two gay guys and four women in my party.

“I was like, ‘Where’s your mum?’ He made a couple of rogue comments about that. He commented on her being a bit self conscious about her weight.

“He then went into how he encourages her to go to the gym and how she doesn’t like it.

“I’m the same with my mum, but I wouldn’t go out calling my mum fat when I’ve got a microphone on me on Australian national television.”

Stephanie has since moved on from the relationship following their turbulent time on the show and has a new boyfriend.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Mel Schilling calls Tyson out on his use of the word ‘submissive’

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