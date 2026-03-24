Tributes pour in as MAFS star Mel Schilling dies aged 54 and her husband shares heartbreaking statement

Married At First Sight fans have been left devastated following the death of expert Mel Schilling, who has died aged 54.

The much-loved TV star passed away just days after revealing her cancer had spread to her brain.

Her husband, Gareth Brisbane-Schilling, confirmed the tragic news today (March 24), sharing an emotional tribute that has already prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and celebrities alike.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Mel – who recently announced her exit from MAFS – is survived by Gareth and their 10-year-old daughter, Maddie.

The death of MAFS legend Mel Schilling was announced today (Credit: Splash News)

MAFS expert Mel Schilling dead aged 54

In a deeply moving statement, Gareth said: “Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.

“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.”

He went on to reflect on her strength throughout her illness, adding: “This is a woman who, throughout two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy. And she never missed a day of filming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Schilling (@mel_schilling1)

‘Until we meet again’

Gareth also paid tribute to the woman behind the TV persona, saying: “To most of you, she was Mel Schilling – matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model and soulmate.

“On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world.”

He also thanked her Married At First Sight colleagues for their support during the past few months, before sharing a final message to his wife.

“Life can be beautiful and can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well and try not to sweat the small stuff.

“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate. It was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will forever be thankful.

“Goodbye my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

The death of Mel Schilling has been announced today

Tributes pour in for Mel Schilling after death

Following the announcement, messages of support quickly flooded in from across the entertainment world.

Zoe Hardman wrote: “She was one in a million. So sorry for your loss xx.”

Vicky Pattison added: “Absolutely heartbreaking. A beautiful woman inside and out. My thoughts are with your family and friends.”

“Heartbreaking. Thoughts are with you all. Such a wonderful woman,” said Faye Winter.

Former MAFS bride Jacqui Burfoot shared: “Mel will be loved forever.”

And Brittany Hockley commented: “I am so sorry. My heart breaks for you. What an incredible woman.”

As tributes continue to pour in, Mel’s impact on both viewers and those who knew her is clear – a figure who brought warmth, honesty and compassion to screens, and whose loss will be deeply felt.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Mel is a ‘nice girl’ insists her pal as Luke cries at first commitment ceremony