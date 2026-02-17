Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling announces shock exit from following heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

Married At First Sight favourite Mel Schilling has confirmed she is stepping down from the Australian version of the show after more than a decade.

The relationship expert shared the news in an emotional message, explaining she is putting her health and family first.

Mel has been a familiar face on the programme for 12 years and has become hugely popular with viewers during that time. But now she is saying goodbye to the Australian series.

Mel has left the Australian MAFS (Credit: YouTube)

Mel Schilling quits Married at First Sight

Taking to Instagram, Mel wrote: “After 12 extraordinary seasons, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from my role as an expert on Married At First Sight Australia. This hasn’t been an easy choice I have made lightly.

“In recent years, my health challenges and living in the UK, spending up to three months a year away from my family, is no longer sustainable. It has become clear that I must make a change that puts my family, health and time at the very centre of my life.”

Mel continued: “What began as a small social experiment has grown into a global phenomenon. And I have felt truly privileged to be part of that journey. I am incredibly grateful to the fans, the production team, and my fellow experts for their trust and passion over the years.

“I am leaving, not with sadness, but with a deep sense of gratitude for everything we have achieved together.”

Viewers needn’t worry entirely, though, as Mel confirmed she will still appear on the UK version of the show.

She concluded: “Stepping away from the Australian series is the right move for my future. Though I look forward to continuing my work with Married At First Sight UK.”

It comes after her health issues (Credit: YouTube)

Fans flood star with support

Fans and former co-stars quickly shared their support following the announcement.

Her MAFS Australia colleague John wrote: “Such a privilege to sit beside you, Mel, for a decade onwards my friend. To new beginnings. Big love.”

Lauren Dunn, who appeared in 2024, said: “Thank you so much, Mel. I adore you.”

Contestant Domenica Calarco commented: “Mel, I will never forget your kindness to me during some of the toughest moments in the experiment. You will be missed. The show won’t be the same without you.”

Pals immediately sent her messages (Credit: YouTube)

What cancer did Mel have?

In 2023, Mel was diagnosed with colon cancer after initially being told her symptoms were likely indigestion.

She first experienced the symptoms while filming Married At First Sight Australia and later underwent surgery to remove a 5cm tumour. Thankfully, she told fans last year she is now in remission.

Mel said to Women’s Weekly in 2024 that she “barely remembers” filming some Married At First Sight scenes because of the pain she was in.

She explained: “I can barely even remember those two nights of filming. When I watch it back, it’s like this out-of-body experience. I know it’s me, but I don’t remember saying any of those things. My body was in shock.”

Mel admitted she “didn’t listen to her body” and wanted to raise awareness for others in her situation.

But behind-the-scenes, Mel was actually trying to “compartmentalise” everything.

She explained: “I realised I was doing it too effectively. I wasn’t thinking about the scary stuff at all. There was a big dose of denial in there. An unwillingness to accept it was happening to me, because my self-image is all about health and strength.

“I had to look at myself in a different way; in a way that I was weak. Of course, it wasn’t weakness. But that was what I was telling myself.”

Thankfully Mel is in remission now. But it seems she is finally listening to her body by announcing her MAFS exit.

