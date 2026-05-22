BBC warned over new Strictly hosts as pro dancer declares: ‘Anton Du Beke should’ve been the lead presenter’

Brendan Cole has said he’s worried about the future of Strictly Come Dancing after the BBC announced the three new hosts of the series.

Earlier this month, Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe were announced as the stars taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

However, ex-pro dancer Brendan is worried about what it means for the future of the show, admitting that he’d have gone with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke as the lead host.

Anton Du Beke should’ve been the lead presenter, Brendan Cole reckons (Credit: BBC)

‘Anton should’ve been the lead Strictly host’

Speaking to Sky Vegas, Brendan shared his reaction to the news that Emma, Johannes and Josh will be filling Tess and Claudia’s shoes.

And, it seems, the announcement sparked concerns over what it means for the future of the show, with Brendan insisting Anton Du Beke would’ve been a better pair of hands to steady the ship.

“I probably would have gone with Anton Du Beke as the lead host,” said Brendan. “He feels like the natural fit because he understands the DNA of Strictly better than almost anyone.

“He’s been part of the show for years, he knows ballroom and Latin inside out, and he understands the contestants and the pressure they’re under.”

Brendan added that he thinks Emma Willis is “an excellent presenter and could bring something fresh to the programme”. However, he’d have “preferred to see her in more of Claudia’s role, while Anton led the main presenting side of the show”.

Moving Johannes Radebe from pro dancer to presenter may prove to be a wrong move, Brendan warned. And he doesn’t exactly have high hopes for Josh Widdicombe, either.

Johannes, Emma and Josh were recently named as the new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

‘Before, Strictly had class and quality at its centre’

“Johannes is obviously incredibly flamboyant and very showbiz in everything he does – the way he dresses, talks and carries himself. If that’s the direction the producers want to lean into, then maybe they’ve nailed it. If they’re aiming for something more grounded and focused on the couples and the behind-the-scenes emotion, then I’m not so sure.

“I’ve always thought Strictly’s strength was its core audience – middle-aged and older viewers, particularly women and families. I’ve never really understood the push to constantly chase younger viewers. Strictly became special because it embraced old-school entertainment, elegance, and escapism.

“I think this was a real opportunity to bring the show back to its roots and recapture some of the magic and beauty it used to have. It’s still a great show, but now it leans much more into comedy and silliness. Whereas before it had more class and quality at its centre.”

‘You need someone with showbiz at their heart’

Speaking about Josh, he added: “I love Josh, I think he’s a brilliant comedian with a lot of charm, and he’s a clever presenter. But I’m not entirely sure Strictly fits the mould for him. That’s not to say he won’t be brilliant. But when I think about hosting a ballroom and Latin show, I’ve always believed you need someone with dance and show business at their heart.

“For me, the ideal host is a triple threat. Somebody who can sing, dance and act, somebody who understands entertainment at the highest level. Strictly is shiny-floor Saturday night television at its best. What Sir Bruce Forsyth brought was class, authority and old-school entertainment magic. I’m not saying you need somebody in their eighties. But you do need someone with that level of gravitas and understanding of the world they’re presenting.

“That’s why Anton Du Beke would have been the natural progression for the role. He understands the show better than most people because he’s been there for so long, and he can present. I think he could have moved into hosting while perhaps someone a bit feistier took his judging seat. He’s got the age, the experience and the connection with the audience.”

Brendan thinks the ‘real challenge’ is still to come for the new hosts (Credit: BBC)

‘Real challenge’ lies ahead

Issuing a warning to the Beeb, Brendan said the show might have its work cut out trying to convince audiences to give the new Strictly hosts a go.

“Audiences are quite fickle – they’ll get on board quickly if the show works. I think the new presenting lineup will create curiosity at the beginning, and people will tune in to see what’s changed.

“Whether it keeps people watching long-term depends on whether the show does something genuinely special with the new format and presenters.

“The ratings haven’t held at the same level for a few years, so there’s pressure there. They’ll get an initial boost from the changes but sustaining that interest is the real challenge.”

Read more: Josh Widdicombe’s future on The Last Leg revealed as he joins Strictly

So what do you think of his comments? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.