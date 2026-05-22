Katie Price dealt birthday blow as husband Lee Andrews ‘returns to Instagram’ but fails to contact her

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews seems to have surfaced online overnight, with the ‘missing’ businessman appearing to follow another woman on Instagram.

Lee has been ‘missing’ since last Wednesday (May 13). He was meant to appear on GMB with wife Katie that morning, but didn’t make it out of Dubai. She spoke to him later that night, said that he had a hood over the back of his head and his hands were tied together, and hasn’t heard from him since. Now she fears he’s been kidnapped.

However, the plot thickened this morning – on Katie’s 48th birthday no less – as a change to Lee’s Instagram took place overnight…

It’s Katie Price’s birthday today and her family are ‘disgusted’ husband Lee Andrews hasn’t been in touch (Credit: YouTube)

Lee Andrews follows mystery woman on Instagram

Ever since meeting Katie, Lee has only followed one person – his wife. However, overnight, his following count has risen to two. Lee now follows a mystery woman named Mari Sol.

She appears to be a Puerto Rican lady either living in or originating from New York as her bio reads: “NYRican…Boriqua!”

Lee previously only followed Katie on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

It continues with more about her, reading: “HD Biker Babe*Navy Veteran*Team Rubicon Disaster Response Team *Travel & Adventure Seeker*Fur-baby mum*Special Event Planner.”

Mari Sol’s profile is private, so it’s not known how Lee knows her, or why he has started following her now, amid his disappearance. She is pretty active on Threads, too, posting this week. However, Lee doesn’t follow anyone on Threads.

Of course, the follow request on Instagram could have been made a while ago, and Mari Sol has just decided to accept Lee as a follower now.

View on Threads

Katie Price’s family ‘appalled’ as husband Lee Andrews misses her birthday

Nonetheless, Katie’s family are said to be “disgusted and appalled” at the change to Lee’s Instagram, especially on her birthday.

A source close to Katie told The Sun: “Her family are disgusted and appalled. Today is her birthday yet she’s heard nothing from her husband. But seeing him follow another woman online is just outrageous.”

He now follows mystery woman Mari Sol (Credit: Instagram)

As well as that, there are said to be concerns that Mari Sol could be the next woman in Lee’s sights…

“There’s a concern that this woman could be the next person who Lee has in his sights to con. His MO has always been connecting with women on social media. She needs to be careful,” a second insider warned.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ life pre-Katie Price exposed: Two wives; three engagements; ‘stalking’ denial

So what do you think is going on? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.