Taylor Swift wedding is all everyone is talking about, especially since discussion over Lena Dunham’s shocking wedding speech on Taylor’s big day started swirling.

Apparently Lena Dunham stunned guests with a very blunt joke at the famous fairytale nuptials.

As per The Independent, Dunham delivered the line during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on Friday.

The ceremony reportedly took place at Madison Square Garden, where Adam Sandler officiated the union.

Then Lena Dunham was said to have stood up for a dinner speech. That is where the biggest talking point began.

The Taylor Swift wedding Lena Dunham line everyone is talking about

The remark causing all the noise was reportedly this: “American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn.”

The joke appeared to target Kelce’s sporting profession.

The Independent, citing a Daily Mail insider, said the comment drew “gasps and laughs” from guests.

The same source claimed Swift called her friend a “genius” right after the speech.

Taylor wed Travis Kelce over the weekend (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift’s friendship

Dunham and Swift go back years. They became close in the early 2010s when Dunham dated producer Jack Antonoff.

Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift’s friendship timeline Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift became friends in the early 2010s.

Dunham appeared in Swift’s 2015 “Bad Blood” music video.

She also joined Swift on stage during the 1989 World Tour in 2015.

Swift was a bridesmaid at Dunham’s 2021 wedding to musician Luis Felber.

In a 2024 interview with The New Yorker, Dunham said she was “always very careful to be protective of her in every single way” when speaking about Swift.

Dunham attended Swift’s Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London in 2024.

That friendship has played out in public many times. Swift even served as a bridesmaid at Dunham’s 2021 wedding to musician Luis Felber.

Dunham has also spoken warmly about Swift. In a 2024 interview with The New Yorker, she said: “I’m always very careful to be protective of her in every single way.”

She added: “Probably the two things I get asked most in life are ‘What is Taylor like?’ and ‘Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?’ And usually my answer to both things is no.”

What Lena Dunham said about Taylor Swift in past interviews and writing Lena Dunham has spoken warmly about Taylor Swift in interviews and in her writing. In a 2024 interview with The New Yorker, Dunham said: “I’m always very careful to be protective of her in every single way.”

In the same interview, she said: “Probably the two things I get asked most in life are ‘What is Taylor like?’ and ‘Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?’ And usually my answer to both things is no.”

In her 2026 memoir Famesick, Dunham dedicated words to Swift, including: “I love you so much and forever, for the reasons that everyone does and for reasons all my own.”

Dunham’s admiration has shown up in her writing too. In her 2026 memoir Famesick, she dedicated heartfelt words to Swift.

The dedication read: “TayTay – you sing the songs I wrote this book to, the stories that pulled these stories out of me, the music that makes the whole world feel seen. And yet somehow, miraculously, you also pick up every desperate call at every desperate hour.

“I love you so much and forever, for the reasons that everyone does and for reasons all my own.”

Taylor’s wedding guest list

There were a ton of famous faces in attendance at Taylor and Travis’ wedding.

Stars like Benson Boone and British icon Hugh Grant were spotted walking into the massive 20,000-seater arena.

Also spotted were the rapper Ice Spice, Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Scott.

Other celebs on the invite list included Taylor’s pal Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and Taylor’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Read more: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

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