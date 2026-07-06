Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's date day crashed by baby daddy

Stacey Solomon and hubby Joe Swash finally got a rare child-free day together, but it did not stay a date for long.

Stacey headed to Silverstone with husband Joe Swash for the British Grand Prix. The Sort Your Life Out star looked thrilled to grab some overdue time with him.

Before they left, she shared sweet snaps online. She wrote: “Mum & dad date day with you doesn’t matter what they say, to the moon and back.”

She then added: “A rare day for us.

“Joe’s sister has kindly taken the pickles out for the day (we love you cassie).

“And we are off somewhere we’ve never been to before but always wanted to go SO excited!! Happy Sunday Everyone. Lovvveee uuuu alll.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash thought they had this day to themselves

The plan sounded simple. Enjoy the racing and spend quality time together.

But Stacey soon revealed the date had taken a funny turn. Her ex Dean Cox joined them with his wife.

Dean is the father of her eldest son Zach, 18. Stacey clearly found the whole thing hilarious.

Stacey Solomon’s children and family background Stacey Solomon is mum to five children. Zachary is her eldest son and his father is Dean Cox.

Leighton is her second son and his father is Aaron Barnham.

Rex, Rose and Belle are Stacey’s children with Joe Swash. Stacey and Joe have often shared glimpses of their blended family life, including time at home with the children and wider relatives.

In a video, she joked: “Do you know who’s really important to bring on a date day with your husband?

“Your last baby daddy and his wife – Zach’s dad, Zach’s stepmum, my dad, are all on this date with us.”

Stacey and Joe have very busy lives (Credit: Stacey Solomon / Instagram)

Stacey and Joe’s fun-filled date day

Dean and his wife were not the only surprise additions. Stacey also brought along her dad Dave for the VIP Silverstone experience.

She explained why in another clip. “It’s not a date day without bringing your dad!

“This is Dave’s lifelong dream so we couldn’t not come on the date without him but now Joe feels like the third wheel.”

Joe took it in good humour. He joked that he was a “gooseberry” as the family-filled outing rolled on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Why Stacey and Joe rarely get a quiet moment

Stacey Solomon Joe Swash juggle a packed family life. That helps explain why a child-free day felt like such a treat.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon relationship timeline Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash began dating in the mid-2010s.

They later welcomed their son Rex together.

The couple got engaged before going on to marry.

They then expanded their family with daughters Rose and Belle.

Stacey was 17 when she welcomed son Zachary with childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. She later had son Leighton, now 14, with former fiance Aaron Barnham.

She and Joe now share Rex, seven, Rose, four, and Belle, three. With that many family ties, even a romantic plan can turn into a group day out.

Read more: Stacey Solomon announces ‘dream’ family expansion with Joe Swash as they foster ponies

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