Stacey Solomon’s family life has grown again after the TV star revealed she is fostering two rescued ponies at her Essex home.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter, 36, shared the news on Instagram. She introduced the animals as Thumbelina and Mermaid.

Stacey said she had wanted to rescue animals since childhood. She posted a video and explained why the ponies matter so much to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon expands her family with ponies

In her post, Stacey wrote: “We are officially Pony Foster Parents. Meet Thumbelina and Mermaid.”

She added: “They are two girls who were rescued by the incredible Redwings Horse Sanctuary.”

Stacey then explained their backgrounds. She wrote: “Thumbelina was seriously neglected when she was rescued by Redwings who saved her and Mermaid’s owner could no longer look after her.”

She continued: “So we are so grateful to be able to offer them a home. In the hope that they’re happy and want to stay forever one day.”

Stacey said her household had prepared carefully. She wrote: “We have a grass area sectioned off for them and also a dry area. Redwings will check in and visit us and give us all of the guidance we need to be the best pony parents for Mermaid and Thumbelina.”

She said her friend Lianne would help too. Stacey wrote: “One of my dearest friends Lianne from the incredible Hopefield Animal sanctuary is going to be our Pony hand/extra pony Mumma.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have expanded their family with two ponies (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

She finished with: “We do not take rescuing animals lightly and want to be the absolute best foster parents we can be. We can’t even describe how incredible it feels to be able to do this. I dreamed of rescuing animals growing up.

Who is in the Stacey Solomon family? Stacey Solomon is married to Joe Swash. They live at Pickle Cottage in Essex with their children and pets. Zachary is Stacey’s eldest son.

Leighton is Stacey’s second son.

Rex is Stacey and Joe’s son together.

Rose is Stacey and Joe’s daughter.

Belle is Stacey and Joe’s daughter.

Harry is Joe’s son from a previous relationship. The household has also included dogs Teddy and Peanut, ducks, and fostered rescue ponies Thumbelina and Mermaid.

“Seven-year-old me would not believe where we are today. Welcome to the family girls. We love you so much already.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘devastated’ as she reveals son Zachary is leaving home: ‘My gut is in knots’

Stacey already cares for several animals at home. Daily Mail said that includes dogs Teddy and Peanut, plus a flock of ducks.

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